Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Analytics on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Get started

Use these articles to get started with the Cloudflare GraphQL Analytics API:

For examples of how to build your own GraphQL Analytics dashboard and query specific information, such as Firewall and Workers events, see Tutorials.