Pagination

Pagination--breaking up your query results into smaller parts--can be done using limit , orderBy , and filtering parameters. The GraphQL Analytics API does not support cursors for pagination.

limit (integer) defines how many records to return

(integer) defines how many records to return orderBy (string) defines the sort order for the data

​ Query pages without cursors

Our examples assume that the date and clientCountryName relationships are unique.

​ Get the first n results of a query

To limit results, add the limit parameter as an integer. For example, query the first two records:

firewallEventsAdaptive ( limit : 2 , orderBy : [ datetime_ASC , clientCountryName_ASC ] ) { datetime clientCountryName }

Info Specifying a sort order by date returns less specific results than specifying a sort order by date and country.

Response

{ "firewallEventsAdaptive" : [ { "datetime" : "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z" , "clientCountryName" : "UM" } , { "datetime" : "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z" , "clientCountryName" : "US" } ] }

​ Query for the next page using filters

To get the next n results, specify a filter to exclude the last result from the previous query. Taking the previous example, you can do this by appending the greater-than operator ( _gt ) to the clientCountryName field and the greater-or-equal operator ( _geq ) to the datetime field. This is where being specific about sort order comes into play. You are less likely to miss results using a more granular sort order.

firewallEventsAdaptive ( limit : 2 , orderBy : [ datetime_ASC , clientCountryName_ASC ] , filter : { date_geq : "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z" , clientCounterName_gt : "US" } ) { date clientCountryName }

Response

{ "firewallEventsAdaptive" : [ { "datetime" : "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z" , "clientCountryName" : "UY" } , { "datetime" : "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z" , "clientCountryName" : "UZ" } ] }

​ Query the previous page

To get the previous n results, reverse the filters and sort order.

firewallEventsAdaptive ( limit : 2 , orderBy : [ datetime_DESC , clientCountryName_DESC , filter : { date_leq : "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z" , clientCountryName_lt : "UY" } ] ) { datetime clientCountryName }

Response