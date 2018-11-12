Pagination
Pagination--breaking up your query results into smaller parts--can be done using
limit,
orderBy, and filtering parameters. The GraphQL Analytics API does not support cursors for pagination.
limit(integer) defines how many records to return
orderBy(string) defines the sort order for the data
Query pages without cursors
Our examples assume that the
date and
clientCountryName relationships are unique.
Get the first n results of a query
To limit results, add the
limit parameter as an integer. For example, query the first two records:
firewallEventsAdaptive (limit: 2, orderBy: [datetime_ASC, clientCountryName_ASC]) { datetime clientCountryName}
Response
{ "firewallEventsAdaptive" : [ { "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z", "clientCountryName": "UM" }, { "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z", "clientCountryName": "US" } ]}
Query for the next page using filters
To get the next n results, specify a filter to exclude the last result from the previous query. Taking the previous example, you can do this by appending the greater-than operator (
_gt) to the
clientCountryName field and the greater-or-equal operator (
_geq) to the
datetime field. This is where being specific about sort order comes into play. You are less likely to miss results using a more granular sort order.
firewallEventsAdaptive (limit: 2, orderBy: [datetime_ASC, clientCountryName_ASC], filter: {date_geq: "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z", clientCounterName_gt: "US"}) { date clientCountryName}
Response
{ "firewallEventsAdaptive" : [ { "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z", "clientCountryName": "UY" }, { "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z", "clientCountryName": "UZ" } ]}
Query the previous page
To get the previous n results, reverse the filters and sort order.
firewallEventsAdaptive (limit: 2, orderBy: [datetime_DESC, clientCountryName_DESC, filter: {date_leq: "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z", clientCountryName_lt: "UY"}]) { datetime clientCountryName}
Response
{ "firewallEventsAdaptive" : [ { "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z", "clientCountryName": "US" }, { "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z", "clientCountryName": "UM" } ]}