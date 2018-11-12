Skip to content
Pagination

Pagination--breaking up your query results into smaller parts--can be done using limit, orderBy, and filtering parameters. The GraphQL Analytics API does not support cursors for pagination.

  • limit (integer) defines how many records to return
  • orderBy (string) defines the sort order for the data

Query pages without cursors

Our examples assume that the date and clientCountryName relationships are unique.

Get the first n results of a query

To limit results, add the limit parameter as an integer. For example, query the first two records:

firewallEventsAdaptive (limit: 2, orderBy: [datetime_ASC, clientCountryName_ASC]) {    datetime    clientCountryName}

Response

{  "firewallEventsAdaptive" : [    {      "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z",      "clientCountryName": "UM"    },    {      "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z",      "clientCountryName": "US"    }  ]}

Query for the next page using filters

To get the next n results, specify a filter to exclude the last result from the previous query. Taking the previous example, you can do this by appending the greater-than operator (_gt) to the clientCountryName field and the greater-or-equal operator (_geq) to the datetime field. This is where being specific about sort order comes into play. You are less likely to miss results using a more granular sort order.

firewallEventsAdaptive (limit: 2, orderBy: [datetime_ASC, clientCountryName_ASC], filter: {date_geq: "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z", clientCounterName_gt: "US"}) {    date    clientCountryName}

Response

{  "firewallEventsAdaptive" : [    {      "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z",      "clientCountryName": "UY"    },    {      "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z",      "clientCountryName": "UZ"    }  ]}

Query the previous page

To get the previous n results, reverse the filters and sort order.

firewallEventsAdaptive (limit: 2, orderBy: [datetime_DESC, clientCountryName_DESC, filter: {date_leq: "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z", clientCountryName_lt: "UY"}]) {  datetime  clientCountryName}

Response

{  "firewallEventsAdaptive" : [    {      "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z",      "clientCountryName": "US"    },    {      "datetime": "2018-11-12T00:00:00Z",      "clientCountryName": "UM"    }  ]}