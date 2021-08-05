WAF fields

The Web Application Firewall (WAF) contains rules managed by Cloudflare to block requests that contain malicious content.

​ WAF Action

Value Action Description 0 Unknown Take no other action 1 Allow Bypass all subsequent WAF rules 2 Drop Block with an HTTP 403 response 3 Challenge Allow Issue a CAPTCHA challenge 4 Challenge Drop Unused 5 Simulate Take no action other than logging the event

​ Deprecated fields for internal Cloudflare use

The values of these fields are subject to change by Cloudflare at any time and are irrelevant for customer data analysis: