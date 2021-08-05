Skip to content
Logs
Logs
WAF fields

The Web Application Firewall (WAF) contains rules managed by Cloudflare to block requests that contain malicious content.

WAF Action

ValueActionDescription
0UnknownTake no other action
1AllowBypass all subsequent WAF rules
2DropBlock with an HTTP 403 response
3Challenge AllowIssue a CAPTCHA challenge
4Challenge DropUnused
5SimulateTake no action other than logging the event

Deprecated fields for internal Cloudflare use

The values of these fields are subject to change by Cloudflare at any time and are irrelevant for customer data analysis:

  • WAFFlags
  • WAFMatchedVar