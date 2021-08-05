WAF fields
The Web Application Firewall (WAF) contains rules managed by Cloudflare to block requests that contain malicious content.
WAF Action
|Value
|Action
|Description
|0
|Unknown
|Take no other action
|1
|Allow
|Bypass all subsequent WAF rules
|2
|Drop
|Block with an HTTP 403 response
|3
|Challenge Allow
|Issue a CAPTCHA challenge
|4
|Challenge Drop
|Unused
|5
|Simulate
|Take no action other than logging the event
Deprecated fields for internal Cloudflare use
The values of these fields are subject to change by Cloudflare at any time and are irrelevant for customer data analysis:
- WAFFlags
- WAFMatchedVar