Cloudflare issues the following Edge Pathing Statuses:

EdgePathingSrc (pathing source): The stage that made the routing decision

(pathing source): The stage that made the routing decision EdgePathingOp (pathing operation): The specific action or operation taken

(pathing operation): The specific action or operation taken EdgePathingStatus (pathing status): Additional information complementing the EdgePathingOp

EdgePathingSrc refers to the system that last handled the request before an error occurred or the request was passed to the cache server. Typically, this will be the macro/reputation list. Possible pathing sources include:

err

sslv (SSL verification checker)

bic (browser integrity check)

hot (hotlink protection)

macro (the reputation list)

skip (Always Online or CDNJS resources)

user (user firewall rule)

For example:

$ jq -r .EdgePathingSrc logs.json | sort -n | uniq -c | sort -n | tail

1 err

5 user

93 macro



EdgePathingOp indicates how the request was handled. wl is a request that passed all checks and went to your origin server. Other possible values are:

errHost (host header mismatch, DNS errors, etc.)

ban (blocked by IP address, range, etc.)

tempOk (challenge successfully completed)

chl (challenge issued)

For example:

$ jq -r .EdgePathingOp logs.json | sort -n | uniq -c | sort -n | tail

1 chl

1 errHost

97 wl



EdgePathingStatus is the value EdgePathingSrc returns. With a pathing source of macro, user, or err, the pathing status indicates the list where the IP address was found. nr is the most common value and it means that the request was not flagged by a security check. Some values indicate the class of user; for example, se means search engine. Others indicate whether the visitor saw an error or a captcha, such as, captchaNew or jschlOK.

For example:

$ jq -r .EdgePathingStatus logs.json | sort -n | uniq -c | sort -n | tail

1 captchaNew

1 dnsErr

5 ip

92 nr



​ How does pathing map to Threat Analytics?

Certain combinations of pathing have been labeled in the Cloudflare Threat Analytics feature (in the Analytics app in the Cloudflare dashboard). The mapping is as follows:

Pathing Label bic.ban.unknown Bad browser hot.ban.unknown Blocked hotlink hot.ban.ip macro.ban.ip Bad IP user.ban.ctry Country block user.ban.ip IP block (user) user.ban.ipr16 IP range block (/16) user.ban.ipr24 IP range block (/24) macro.chl.captchaErr Captcha Error macro.chl.captchaFail Human Challenged macro.chl.captchaNew New CAPTCHA (CF) macro.chl.jschlFail Browser Challenged macro.chl.jschlNew Challenged threat macro.chl.jschlErr Bot request user.chl.captchaNew New CAPTCHA (user)

​ Understanding response fields

The response status appears in three places in a request:

edgeResponse

cacheResponse

originResponse

In your logs, the edge is what first accepts a visitor's request. The cache then accepts the request and either forwards it to your origin or responds from the cache. It's possible to have a request that has only an edgeResponse or a request that has an edgeResponse and a cacheResponse, but no originResponse.

This is how you can see where a request terminates. Requests with only an edgeResponse likely hit a security check or processing error. Requests with an edgeResponse and a cacheResponse either were served from the cache or saw an error contacting your origin server. Requests that have an originResponse went all the way to your origin server and errors seen would have been served directly from there.

For example, the following query shows the status code and pathing information for all requests that terminated at the Cloudflare edge:

$ jq -r 'select(.OriginResponseStatus == null) | select(.CacheResponseStatus == null) |"\(.EdgeResponseStatus) / \(.EdgePathingSrc) / \(.EdgePathingStatus) / \(.EdgePathingOp)"' logs.json | sort -n | uniq -c | sort -n

1 403 / macro / captchaNew / chl

1 403 / macro / nr / wl

1 409 / err / dnsErr / errHost



The information stored is broken down based on the following categories (click for details below):

These occur for requests that didn't pass any of the validation performed by the Cloudflare network. Example cases include:

Whenever Cloudflare is unable to look up a domain or zone

An attempt to improperly use the IP for an origin server

Domain ownership is unclear (for example, the domain is not in Cloudflare)

EdgePathingStatus Description EdgePathingOp EdgePathingSrc Status Code cyclic Cloudflare loop err_host 403 dns_err Unable to resolve err_host 409 reserved_ip DNS points to local or disallowed IP err_host 403 reserved_ip6 DNS points to local or disallowed IPv6 address err_host 403 bad_host Bad or no Host header err_host 403 no_existing_host Ownership lookup failed: host possibly not on Cloudflare err_host 409

These occur for actions triggered from users based on the configuration for a specific IP (or IP range).

EdgePathingStatus Description EdgePathingOp EdgePathingSrc Status Code Asnum

ip

ipr24

ipr16

ip6

ip6r64

ip6r48

ip6r32

ctry

the request was blocked ban user 403 Asnum

ip

ipr24

ipr16

ip6

ip6r64

ip6r48

ip6r32

ctry

the request was allowed

WAF will not execute wl user

To understand the behavior of challenge pages, see JavaScript and Captcha Challenge.

​ Firewall Rules

The Cloudflare Firewall Rules app triggers actions based on matching customer-defined rules.

EdgePathingStatus Description EdgePathingOp EdgePathingSrc Status Code filter_based_firewall the request was blocked ban filter_based_firewall the request was allowed wl

To understand the behavior of challenge pages, see JavaScript and Captcha Challenge.

​ Zone Lockdown

Zone Lockdown blocks visitors to particular URIs where the visitor's IP is not allowlisted.

EdgePathingStatus Description EdgePathingOp EdgePathingSrc Status Code zl Lock down applied ban user

To understand the behavior of challenge pages, see JavaScript and Captcha Challenge.

​ Firewall User-Agent Block

Challenge (Captcha or JavaScript) or block visitors who use a browser for which the User-Agent name matches a specific string

EdgePathingStatus Description EdgePathingOp EdgePathingSrc Status Code ua Blocked User-Agent ban user

To understand the behavior of challenge pages, see JavaScript and Captcha Challenge.

​ Browser Integrity Check

Assert whether the source of the request is illegitimate or the request itself is malicious

EdgePathingStatus Description EdgePathingOp EdgePathingSrc Status Code empty Blocked request ban bic

To understand the behavior of challenge pages, see JavaScript and Captcha Challenge.

​ Hot Linking

Prevent hot linking from other sites

EdgePathingStatus Description EdgePathingOp EdgePathingSrc Status Code empty Blocked request ban hot

To understand the behavior of challenge pages, see JavaScript and Captcha Challenge.

​ L7-to-L7 DDoS mitigation

Drop DDoS attacks through L7 mitigation

EdgePathingStatus Description EdgePathingOp EdgePathingSrc Status Code l7ddos Blocked request ban protect

To understand the behavior of challenge pages, see JavaScript and Captcha Challenge.

​ IP Reputation (MACRO)

The macro stage is comprised of many different paths. They are categorized by the reputation of the visitor IP.

EdgePathingStatus Description EdgePathingOp EdgePathingSrc Status Code nr There is no reputation data for the IP and no action is being taken (if IUAM is on, a JS challenge is served) wl macro wl IP is explicitly allowlisted wl macro scan IP is explicitly allowlisted and categorized as a security scanner wl macro mon IP is explicitly allowlisted and categorized as a Monitoring Service wl macro bak IP is explicitly allowlisted and categorized as a Backup Service wl macro mob IP is explicitly allowlisted and categorized as Mobile Proxy Service wl macro se IP is explicitly allowlisted as it belongs to a search engine crawler and no action is taken wl macro grey IP is greylisted (suspected to be bad) but the request was either for a favicon or security is turned off and as such, it is allowlisted. wl macro bad_ok The reputation score of the IP is bad (or is a TOR IP) but the request was either for a favicon or security is turned off and as such, it is allowlisted. Alternatively, the threat score of the IP is in the accepted security level. wl macro unknown The pathing_status is unknown and the request is being processed as normal. wl macro

All other paths in the MACRO stage issue a challenge. Possible scenarios include:

A clean IP (acceptable threat level) with IUAM on will trigger the JS challenge

A greylisted IP triggers the JS challenge (captcha challenge if IUAM is on)

An IP with a bad reputation (also TOR) with a threat level above the accepted threshold triggers a captcha challenge (JS challenge if IUAM is on)

​ Rate Limiting

EdgePathingStatus Description EdgePathingOp EdgePathingSrc Status Code rate_limit Dropped request ban user rate_limit IP is explicitly allowlisted simulate user

To understand the behavior of challenge pages, see JavaScript and Captcha Challenge.

​ Special cases

EdgePathingStatus Description EdgePathingOp EdgePathingSrc Status Code ao_crawl AO (Always Online) crawler request wl skip cdnjs Request to a cdnjs resource wl skip certain challenge forced by Cloudflare's special headers forced

​ JavaScript and Captcha Challenge