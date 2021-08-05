Spectrum events
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
spectrum_events.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|Application
|The unique public ID of the application on which the event occurred
|string
|ClientAsn
|Client AS number
|int
|ClientBytes
|The number of bytes read from the client by the Spectrum service
|int
|ClientCountry
|Country of the client IP address
|string
|ClientIP
|Client IP address
|string
|ClientMatchedIpFirewall
|Whether the connection matched any IP Firewall rules. UNKNOWN = No match or Firewall not enabled for spectrum; UNKNOWN | ALLOW | BLOCK_ERROR | BLOCK_IP | BLOCK_COUNTRY | BLOCK_ASN | WHITELIST_IP | WHITELIST_COUNTRY | WHITELIST_ASN
|string
|ClientPort
|Client port
|int
|ClientProto
|Transport protocol used by client; tcp | udp | unix
|string
|ClientTcpRtt
|The TCP round-trip time in nanoseconds between the client and Spectrum
|int
|ClientTlsCipher
|The cipher negotiated between the client and Spectrum. In v1, an unknown cipher returned as "Unknown." In v2, it's returned as "UNK."
|string
|ClientTlsClientHelloServerName
|The server name in the Client Hello message from client to Spectrum
|string
|ClientTlsProtocol
|The TLS version negotiated between the client and Spectrum; unknown | none | SSLv3 | TLSv1 | TLSv1.1 | TLSv1.2 | TLSv1.3
|string
|ClientTlsStatus
|Indicates state of TLS session from the client to Spectrum; UNKNOWN | OK | INTERNAL_ERROR | INVALID_CONFIG | INVALID_SNI | HANDSHAKE_FAILED | KEYLESS_RPC
|string
|ColoCode
|IATA airport code of data center that received the request
|string
|ConnectTimestamp
|Timestamp at which both legs of the connection (client/edge, edge/origin or nexthop) were established
|int or string
|DisconnectTimestamp
|Timestamp at which the connection was closed
|int or string
|Event
|connect | disconnect | clientFiltered | tlsError | resolveOrigin | originError
|string
|IpFirewall
|Whether IP Firewall was enabled at time of connection
|bool
|OriginBytes
|The number of bytes read from the origin by Spectrum
|int
|OriginIP
|Origin IP address
|string
|OriginPort
|Origin port
|int
|OriginProto
|Transport protocol used by origin; tcp | udp | unix
|string
|OriginTcpRtt
|The TCP round-trip time in nanoseconds between Spectrum and the origin
|int
|OriginTlsCipher
|The cipher negotiated between Spectrum and the origin. In v1, an unknown cipher returned as "Unknown." In v2, it's returned as "UNK."
|string
|OriginTlsFingerprint
|SHA256 hash of origin certificate. In v1, an unknown SHA256 hash is returned as "0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000." In v2, it's returned as an empty string.
|string
|OriginTlsMode
|If and how the upstream connection is encrypted; unknown | off | flexible | full | strict
|string
|OriginTlsProtocol
|The TLS version negotiated between Spectrum and the origin; unknown | none | SSLv3 | TLSv1 | TLSv1.1 | TLSv1.2 | TLSv1.3
|string
|OriginTlsStatus
|The state of the TLS session from Spectrum to the origin; UNKNOWN | OK | INTERNAL_ERROR | INVALID_CONFIG | INVALID_SNI | HANDSHAKE_FAILED | KEYLESS_RPC
|string
|ProxyProtocol
|Which form of proxy protocol is applied to the given connection; off | v1 | v2 | simple
|string
|Status
|A code indicating reason for connection closure
|int
|Timestamp
|Timestamp at which the event took place
|int or string