Spectrum events

Application The unique public ID of the application on which the event occurred string

ClientAsn Client AS number int

ClientBytes The number of bytes read from the client by the Spectrum service int

ClientCountry Country of the client IP address string

ClientIP Client IP address string

ClientMatchedIpFirewall Whether the connection matched any IP Firewall rules. UNKNOWN = No match or Firewall not enabled for spectrum; UNKNOWN | ALLOW | BLOCK_ERROR | BLOCK_IP | BLOCK_COUNTRY | BLOCK_ASN | WHITELIST_IP | WHITELIST_COUNTRY | WHITELIST_ASN string

ClientPort Client port int

ClientProto Transport protocol used by client; tcp | udp | unix string

ClientTcpRtt The TCP round-trip time in nanoseconds between the client and Spectrum int

ClientTlsCipher The cipher negotiated between the client and Spectrum. In v1, an unknown cipher returned as "Unknown." In v2, it's returned as "UNK." string

ClientTlsClientHelloServerName The server name in the Client Hello message from client to Spectrum string

ClientTlsProtocol The TLS version negotiated between the client and Spectrum; unknown | none | SSLv3 | TLSv1 | TLSv1.1 | TLSv1.2 | TLSv1.3 string

ClientTlsStatus Indicates state of TLS session from the client to Spectrum; UNKNOWN | OK | INTERNAL_ERROR | INVALID_CONFIG | INVALID_SNI | HANDSHAKE_FAILED | KEYLESS_RPC string

ColoCode IATA airport code of data center that received the request string

ConnectTimestamp Timestamp at which both legs of the connection (client/edge, edge/origin or nexthop) were established int or string

DisconnectTimestamp Timestamp at which the connection was closed int or string

Event connect | disconnect | clientFiltered | tlsError | resolveOrigin | originError string

IpFirewall Whether IP Firewall was enabled at time of connection bool

OriginBytes The number of bytes read from the origin by Spectrum int

OriginIP Origin IP address string

OriginPort Origin port int

OriginProto Transport protocol used by origin; tcp | udp | unix string

OriginTcpRtt The TCP round-trip time in nanoseconds between Spectrum and the origin int

OriginTlsCipher The cipher negotiated between Spectrum and the origin. In v1, an unknown cipher returned as "Unknown." In v2, it's returned as "UNK." string

OriginTlsFingerprint SHA256 hash of origin certificate. In v1, an unknown SHA256 hash is returned as "0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000." In v2, it's returned as an empty string. string

OriginTlsMode If and how the upstream connection is encrypted; unknown | off | flexible | full | strict string

OriginTlsProtocol The TLS version negotiated between Spectrum and the origin; unknown | none | SSLv3 | TLSv1 | TLSv1.1 | TLSv1.2 | TLSv1.3 string

OriginTlsStatus The state of the TLS session from Spectrum to the origin; UNKNOWN | OK | INTERNAL_ERROR | INVALID_CONFIG | INVALID_SNI | HANDSHAKE_FAILED | KEYLESS_RPC string

ProxyProtocol Which form of proxy protocol is applied to the given connection; off | v1 | v2 | simple string

Status A code indicating reason for connection closure int