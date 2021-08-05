NEL reports
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
nel_reports.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|ClientIPASN
|Client ASN
|int
|ClientIPASNDescription
|Client ASN description
|string
|ClientIPCountry
|Client country
|string
|LastKnownGoodColoCode
|IATA airport code of colo client connected to
|string
|Phase
|The phase of connection the error occurred in; dns | connection | application | unknown
|string
|Timestamp
|Timestamp for error report
|int or string
|Type
|The type of error in the phase
|string