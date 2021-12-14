ColoCode IATA airport code of data center that received the request string

EDNSSubnet EDNS Client Subnet (IPv4 or IPv6).

See here: https://developers.cloudflare.com/logs/reference/glossary#edns-client-subnet-ecs External link icon Open external link string

EDNSSubnetLength EDNS Client Subnet length.

See here: https://developers.cloudflare.com/logs/reference/glossary#edns-client-subnet-ecs External link icon Open external link int

QueryName Name of the query that was sent string

QueryType Integer value of query type.

See here: https://www.iana.org/assignments/dns-parameters/dns-parameters.xhtml#dns-parameters-4 External link icon Open external link int

ResponseCached Whether the response was cached or not bool

ResponseCode Integer value of response code.

See here: https://www.iana.org/assignments/dns-parameters/dns-parameters.xhtml#dns-parameters-6 External link icon Open external link int

SourceIP IP address of the client (IPv4 or IPv6) string