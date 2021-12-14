Skip to content
DNS logs

The descriptions below detail the fields available for dns_logs.

FieldValueType
ColoCodeIATA airport code of data center that received the requeststring
EDNSSubnetEDNS Client Subnet (IPv4 or IPv6).
See here: https://developers.cloudflare.com/logs/reference/glossary#edns-client-subnet-ecs		string
EDNSSubnetLengthEDNS Client Subnet length.
See here: https://developers.cloudflare.com/logs/reference/glossary#edns-client-subnet-ecs		int
QueryNameName of the query that was sentstring
QueryTypeInteger value of query type.
See here: https://www.iana.org/assignments/dns-parameters/dns-parameters.xhtml#dns-parameters-4		int
ResponseCachedWhether the response was cached or notbool
ResponseCodeInteger value of response code.
See here: https://www.iana.org/assignments/dns-parameters/dns-parameters.xhtml#dns-parameters-6		int
SourceIPIP address of the client (IPv4 or IPv6)string
TimestampTimestamp at which the query occurredint or string