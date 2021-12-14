DNS logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
dns_logs.
|Field
|Value
|Type
|ColoCode
|IATA airport code of data center that received the request
|string
|EDNSSubnet
|EDNS Client Subnet (IPv4 or IPv6).
See here: https://developers.cloudflare.com/logs/reference/glossary#edns-client-subnet-ecs
|string
|EDNSSubnetLength
|EDNS Client Subnet length.
See here: https://developers.cloudflare.com/logs/reference/glossary#edns-client-subnet-ecs
|int
|QueryName
|Name of the query that was sent
|string
|QueryType
|Integer value of query type.
See here: https://www.iana.org/assignments/dns-parameters/dns-parameters.xhtml#dns-parameters-4
|int
|ResponseCached
|Whether the response was cached or not
|bool
|ResponseCode
|Integer value of response code.
See here: https://www.iana.org/assignments/dns-parameters/dns-parameters.xhtml#dns-parameters-6
|int
|SourceIP
|IP address of the client (IPv4 or IPv6)
|string
|Timestamp
|Timestamp at which the query occurred
|int or string