Audit logs

The descriptions below detail the fields available for audit_logs.

FieldValueType
ActionResultWhether the action was successfulbool
ActionTypeType of action takenstring
ActorEmailEmail of the actorstring
ActorIDUnique identifier of the actor in Cloudflare's systemstring
ActorIPPhysical network address of the actorstring
ActorTypeType of user that started the audit trailstring
IDUnique identifier of an audit logstring
InterfaceEntry point or interface of the audit logstring
MetadataAdditional audit log-specific information. Metadata is organized in key:value pairs. Key and Value formats can vary by ResourceType.object
NewValueContains the new value for the audited itemobject
OldValueContains the old value for the audited itemobject
OwnerIDThe identifier of the user that was acting or was acted on behalf of. If a user did the action themselves, this value will be the same as the ActorID.string
ResourceIDUnique identifier of the resource within Cloudflare's systemstring
ResourceTypeThe type of resource that was changedstring
WhenWhen the change happenedint or string