Firewall fields

unknown Unknown Take no other action.

allow Allow Bypass all subsequent rules.

block Drop Block with an HTTP 403 response.

challenge Challenge Drop Issue a CAPTCHA challenge.

jschallenge Challenge Drop Issue a JS challenge.

log Log Take no action other than logging the event.

connectionClose Close Close connection.

challengeSolved Allow Allow once CAPTCHA challenge solved.

challengeFailed Drop Block following invalid CAPTCHA solve attempt.

challengeBypassed Allow CAPTCHA challenge not issued because visitor had previously passed a CAPTCHA challenge.

jschallengeSolved Allow Allow once JS challenge solved.

jschallengeFailed Drop Drop if JS challenge failed.

jschallengeBypassed Allow JS challenge not issued because the visitor had previously passed a JS or CAPTCHA challenge.

bypass Allow Bypass all subsequent firewall rules.

managedChallenge Challenge Drop Issue managed challenge.

managedChallengeSkipped Allow Skip managed challenge and allow.

managedChallengeNonInteractiveSolved Allow Allow once the managed challenge is solved via non-interactive interstitial page.

managedChallengeInteractiveSolved Allow Allow once the managed challenged is solved via interactive interstitial page.