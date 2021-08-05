Firewall fields

unknown Unknown Take no other action

allow Allow Bypass all subsequent rules

block Drop Block with an HTTP 403 response

challenge Challenge Drop Issue a CAPTCHA challenge

jschallenge Challenge Drop Issue a JS challenge

log Log Take no action other than logging the event

connectionClose Close Close connection

challengeSolved Allow Allow once CAPTCHA challenge solved

challengeFailed Drop Block following invalid CAPTCHA solve attempt

challengeBypassed Allow CAPTCHA challenge not issued because visitor had previously passed a CAPTCHA challenge

jschallengeSolved Allow Allow once JS challenge solved

jschallengeFailed Drop Drop if JS challenge failed

jschallengeBypassed Allow JS challenge not issued because the visitor had previously passed a JS or CAPTCHA challenge

bypass Allow Bypass all subsequent firewall rules

managedChallenge Challenge Drop Issue managed challenge

managedChallengeSkipped Allow Skip managed challenge and allow

managedChallengeNonInteractiveSolved Allow Allow once the managed challenge is solved via non-interactive interstitial page

managedChallengeInteractiveSolved Allow Allow once the managed challenged is solved via interactive interstitial page