Firewall fields
The Firewall fields contain rules to block requests that contain specific types of content.
FirewallMatchesActions
|Value
|Action
|Description
|unknown
|Unknown
|Take no other action
|allow
|Allow
|Bypass all subsequent rules
|block
|Drop
|Block with an HTTP 403 response
|challenge
|Challenge Drop
|Issue a CAPTCHA challenge
|jschallenge
|Challenge Drop
|Issue a JS challenge
|log
|Log
|Take no action other than logging the event
|connectionClose
|Close
|Close connection
|challengeSolved
|Allow
|Allow once CAPTCHA challenge solved
|challengeFailed
|Drop
|Block following invalid CAPTCHA solve attempt
|challengeBypassed
|Allow
|CAPTCHA challenge not issued because visitor had previously passed a CAPTCHA challenge
|jschallengeSolved
|Allow
|Allow once JS challenge solved
|jschallengeFailed
|Drop
|Drop if JS challenge failed
|jschallengeBypassed
|Allow
|JS challenge not issued because the visitor had previously passed a JS or CAPTCHA challenge
|bypass
|Allow
|Bypass all subsequent firewall rules
|managedChallenge
|Challenge Drop
|Issue managed challenge
|managedChallengeSkipped
|Allow
|Skip managed challenge and allow
|managedChallengeNonInteractiveSolved
|Allow
|Allow once the managed challenge is solved via non-interactive interstitial page
|managedChallengeInteractiveSolved
|Allow
|Allow once the managed challenged is solved via interactive interstitial page
|managedChallengeBypassed
|Allow
|Challenge was not presented because visitor had clearance from previous challenge
FirewallMatchesSources
|Value
|Description
|unknown
|Used if an event is received from a new source but the logging system has not been updated
|asn
|Allow or block based on autonomous system number
|country
|Allow or block based on country
|ip
|Allow or block based on IP address
|ipRange
|Allow or block based on range of IP addresses
|securityLevel
|Allow or block based on requester's security level
|zoneLockdown
|Restrict all access to a specific zone
|waf
|Allow or block based on the WAF product settings. This is the WAF/managed rules system that is being phased out.
|firewallRules
|Allow or block based on a zone's firewall rules configuration
|uaBlock
|Allow or block based on the Cloudflare User Agent Blocking product settings
|rateLimit
|Allow or block based on a rate limiting rule, whether set by you or by Cloudflare
|bic
|Allow or block based on the Browser Integrity Check product settings
|hot
|Allow or block based on the Hotlink Protection product settings
|l7ddos
|Allow or block based on the L7 DDoS product settings
|validation
|Allow or block based on a request that is invalid (cannot be customized)
|botFight
|Allow or block based on the Bot Fight Mode (classic) product settings
|botManagement
|Allow or block based on the Bot Management product settings
|dlp
|Allow or block based on the Data Loss Prevention product settings
|firewallManaged
|Allow or block based on the Firewall Managed Rules product settings
|firewallCustom
|Allow or block based on a rule configured in the Firewall Custom Rulesets