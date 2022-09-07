Cloudflare Docs
DDoS Protection
​​ Before you start

Cloudflare recommends that you switch any Advanced TCP Protection rules currently in mitigation mode to monitoring mode before adding a new prefix to Advanced TCP Protection. Refer to Rule settings for more information on execution modes.

To add a prefix to Advanced TCP Protection:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.

  2. Go to Account Home > Firewall Rulesets > DDoS.

  3. Under General settings > Prefixes, select Edit.

  4. Expand the Add existing prefix section and select Add next to the prefix you wish to add.
    Alternatively, enter a prefix and (optionally) a description in Prefix and Description, respectively, and select Add.