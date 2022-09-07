Common API calls

The following sections contain example cURL requests for common API calls. For a list of available API endpoints, refer to Endpoints.

​​ Get Advanced TCP Protection status

This example obtains the current status of Advanced TCP Protection (enabled or disabled).

cURL request $ curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_protection_status" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Example response { "result" : { "enabled" : false } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Enable Advanced TCP Protection

This example enables Advanced TCP Protection.

cURL request $ curl -X PATCH \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_protection_status" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "enabled" : true } '

​​ Get existing prefixes

This example fetches all existing prefixes in Advanced TCP Protection.

cURL request $ curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/prefixes" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Example response { "result" : [ { "prefix" : "203.0.113/24" , "comment" : "My prefix" , "excluded" : false } ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Add prefixes

This example adds two prefixes. The second prefix excludes a subset of the first prefix from Advanced TCP Protection.

cURL request $ curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/prefixes/bulk" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' [ { "prefix" : "192.0.2.0/24" , "comment" : "Game ranges" , "excluded" : false } , { "prefix" : "192.0.2.2/26" , "comment" : "Range for a specific game" , "excluded" : true } ] '

Example response { "result" : [ { "id" : "<PREFIX_1_ID>" , "prefix" : "192.0.2.0/24" , "excluded" : false , "comment" : "Game ranges" , "created_on" : "<TIMESTAMP>" , "modified_on" : "<TIMESTAMP>" } , { "id" : "<PREFIX_2_ID>" , "prefix" : "192.0.2.2/26" , "excluded" : true , "comment" : "Range for a specific game" , "created_on" : "<TIMESTAMP>" , "modified_on" : "<TIMESTAMP>" } ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Get all prefixes in allowlist

cURL request $ curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/allowlist" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Example response { "result" : [ { "id" : "<ALLOWLIST_PREFIX_ID>" , "prefix" : "192.0.2.127" , "comment" : "Single IP address in allowlist" , "enabled" : true , "created_on" : "<TIMESTAMP>" , "modified_on" : "<TIMESTAMP>" } ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Add a prefix to the allowlist

This example adds a prefix to the allowlist of the account.

cURL request $ curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/allowlist" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "prefix" : "203.0.113.0/26" , "comment" : "Partner range" , "enabled" : true } '

Example response { "result" : { "id" : "<ALLOWLIST_PREFIX_1_ID>" , "prefix" : "203.0.113.0/26" , "comment" : "Partner range" , "enabled" : true , "created_on" : "<TIMESTAMP>" , "modified_on" : "<TIMESTAMP>" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Create a SYN flood rule

This example creates a SYN flood rule with a regional scope (Western Europe) in monitoring mode.

cURL request $ curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/syn_protection/rules" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "scope" : "region" , "name" : "WEUR" , "mode" : "monitoring" , "rate_sensitivity" : "medium" , "burst_sensitivity" : "medium" } '

Example response { "result" : { "id" : "<SYN_FLOOD_RULE_ID>" , "scope" : "region" , "name" : "WEUR" , "mode" : "monitoring" , "rate_sensitivity" : "medium" , "burst_sensitivity" : "medium" , "created_on" : "<TIMESTAMP>" , "modified_on" : "<TIMESTAMP>" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.

​​ Create an out-of-state TCP rule

This example creates an out-of-state TCP rule in monitoring mode, with a regional scope, and with low rate and burst sensitivities.

cURL request $ curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_flow_protection/rules" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "scope" : "region" , "name" : "WEUR" , "mode" : "monitoring" , "rate_sensitivity" : "low" , "burst_sensitivity" : "low" } '

Example response { "result" : { "id" : "<OOS_TCP_RULE_ID>" , "scope" : "region" , "name" : "WEUR" , "mode" : "monitoring" , "rate_sensitivity" : "low" , "burst_sensitivity" : "low" , "created_on" : "<TIMESTAMP>" , "modified_on" : "<TIMESTAMP>" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

Refer to JSON objects for more information on the fields in the JSON body.