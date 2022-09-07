Configuring Advanced TCP Protection via API
You can configure Advanced TCP Protection using the Advanced TCP Protection API.
The Advanced TCP Protection API only supports API token authentication. For more information on API authentication, refer to Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.
For examples of API calls, refer to Common API calls.
Endpoints
To obtain the complete endpoint, append the Advanced TCP Protection API endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL.
The Cloudflare API base URL is:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4
The
<ACCOUNT_ID> argument is the account ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard.
The tables in the following sections summarize the available operations.
General operations
|Operation
|Method and endpoint / Description
|Get Advanced TCP
Protection status
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_protection_status
Gets the global Advanced TCP Protection status (enabled or disabled).
|Update Advanced
TCP Protection status
PATCH accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/tcp_protection_status
Enables or disables Advanced TCP Protection.
Prefix operations
|Operation
|Method and endpoint / Description
|List prefixes
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/prefixes
Fetches all Advanced TCP Protection prefixes in the account.
|Add prefixes in bulk
POST accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/prefixes/bulk
Adds prefixes in bulk to the account (up to 300 prefixes per request).
|Get a prefix
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/prefixes/<PREFIX_ID>
Fetches the details of an existing prefix.
|Update a prefix
PATCH accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/prefixes/<PREFIX_ID>
Updates an existing prefix.
|Delete a prefix
DELETE accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/prefixes/<PREFIX_ID>
Deletes an existing prefix.
|Delete all prefixes
DELETE accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection/configs/prefixes
Deletes all existing prefixes from the account.
Allowlist operations
|Operation
|Method and endpoint / Description
|List allowlisted prefixes
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/allowlist
Fetches all prefixes in the account allowlist.
|Add an allowlisted prefix
POST accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/allowlist
Adds a prefix to the allowlist.
|Get an allowlisted prefix
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/allowlist/<ALLOWLIST_ID>
Fetches the details of an existing prefix in the allowlist.
|Update an allowlisted prefix
PATCH accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/allowlist/<ALLOWLIST_ID>
Updates an existing prefix in the allowlist.
|Delete an allowlisted prefix
DELETE accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/allowlist/<ALLOWLIST_ID>
Deletes an existing prefix from the allowlist.
|Delete all allowlisted prefixes
DELETE accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/allowlist
Deletes all existing prefixes from the allowlist.
SYN Flood Protection operations
|Operation
|Method and endpoint / Description
|List SYN flood rules
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/syn_protection/rules
Fetches all SYN flood rules in the account.
|Add a SYN flood rule
POST accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/syn_protection/rules
Adds a SYN flood rule to the account.
|Get a SYN flood rule
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/syn_protection/rules/<RULE_ID>
Fetches the details of an existing SYN flood rule in the account.
|Update a SYN flood rule
PATCH accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/syn_protection/rules/<RULE_ID>
Updates an existing SYN flood rule in the account.
|Delete a SYN flood rule
DELETE accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/syn_protection/rules/<RULE_ID>
Deletes an existing SYN flood rule from the account.
|Delete all SYN flood rules
DELETE accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/syn_protection/rules
Deletes all existing SYN flood rules from the account.
Out-of-state TCP Protection operations
|Operation
|Method and endpoint / Description
|List out-of-state TCP rules
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/tcp_flow_protection/rules
Fetches all out-of-state TCP rules in the account.
|Add an out-of-state TCP rule
POST accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/tcp_flow_protection/rules
Adds an out-of-state TCP rule to the account.
|Get an out-of-state TCP rule
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/tcp_flow_protection/rules/<RULE_ID>
Fetches the details of an existing out-of-state TCP rule in the account.
|Update an out-of-state TCP rule
PATCH accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/tcp_flow_protection/rules/<RULE_ID>
Updates an existing out-of-state TCP rule in the account.
|Delete an out-of-state TCP rule
DELETE accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/tcp_flow_protection/rules/<RULE_ID>
Deletes an existing out-of-state TCP rule from the account.
|Delete all out-of-state TCP rules
DELETE accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/configs/tcp_flow_protection/rules
Deletes all existing out-of-state TCP rules from the account.
Pagination
The API operations that return a list of items use pagination. For more information on the available pagination query parameters, refer to Requests: Pagination in the API documentation.