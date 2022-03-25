Configure HTTP DDoS Attack Protection via API

Configure the HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset by defining overrides using the Rulesets API .

Each zone has the HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset enabled by default. This means that you do not need to deploy the Managed Ruleset to the ddos_l7 phase ruleset explicitly. You only have to create a rule in the phase ruleset to deploy the Managed Ruleset if you need to configure overrides.

​​ Configure an override for the HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset

You can define overrides at the ruleset, tag, and rule level for all Managed Rulesets.

When configuring the HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset, use overrides to define a different action or sensitivity level from the default values. For more information on these rule parameters and the allowed values, see Managed Ruleset override parameters . Important The HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset is always enabled — you cannot disable its rules using an override with "enabled": false . Additionally, you must set the override "expression" field to "true" .

The following PUT example creates a new phase ruleset (or updates the existing one) for the ddos_l7 phase at the zone level. The request includes several overrides to adjust the default behavior of the HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset. These overrides are the following:

All rules of the Managed Ruleset will use the challenge action and have a sensitivity level of medium .

action and have a sensitivity level of . All rules tagged with {tag-name} will have a sensitivity level of low .

will have a sensitivity level of . The rule with ID {managed-ruleset-rule-id} will use the block action. curl -X PUT \ -H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected] \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/ddos_l7/entrypoint" \ -d ' { "description" : "Execute HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset in the zone-level phase entry point ruleset" , "rules" : [ { "action" : "execute" , "action_parameters" : { "id" : "{managed-ruleset-id}" , "overrides" : { "sensitivity_level" : "medium" , "action" : "challenge" , "categories" : [ { "category" : "{tag-name}" , "sensitivity_level" : "low" } ] , "rules" : [ { "id" : "{managed-ruleset-rule-id}" , "action" : "block" } ] } } , "expression" : "true" , } ] } '

The response returns the created (or updated) phase entry point ruleset.

{ "result" : { "id" : "{phase-entry-point-ruleset-id}" , "name" : "default" , "description" : "Execute HTTP DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset in the zone-level phase entry point ruleset" , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "1" , "rules" : [ { "id" : "{rule-id}" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "execute" , "action_parameters" : { "id" : "{managed-ruleset-id}" , "version" : "latest" , "overrides" : { "action" : "challenge" , "categories" : [ { "category" : "{tag-name}" , "sensitivity_level" : "low" } ] , "rules" : [ { "id" : "{managed-ruleset-rule-id}" , "action" : "block" } ] , "sensitivity_level" : "medium" } } , "expression" : "true" , "last_updated" : "2021-06-16T04:14:47.977741Z" , "ref" : "{rule-ref}" , "enabled" : true } ] , "last_updated" : "2021-06-16T04:14:47.977741Z" , "phase" : "ddos_l7" } }

For more information on defining overrides for Managed Rulesets using the Rulesets API, refer to Override a Managed Ruleset in the Ruleset Engine documentation.