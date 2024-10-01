OpenRouter ↗ is a platform that provides a unified interface for accessing and using large language models (LLMs).
Endpoint
URL structure
When making requests to OpenRouter ↗, replace https://openrouter.ai/api/v1/chat/completions in the URL you are currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/openrouter.
Examples
cURL
Use OpenAI SDK with JavaScript
If you are using the OpenAI SDK with JavaScript, you can set your endpoint like this:
Was this helpful?
What did you like?
What went wrong?
Thank you for helping improve Cloudflare's documentation!