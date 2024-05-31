Pricing

AI Gateway is available to use on all plans.

AI Gateway’s core features available today are offered for free, and all it takes is a Cloudflare account and one line of code to get started. Core features include: dashboard analytics, real-time logs, caching, and rate limiting.

We will continue to build and expand AI Gateway. Some new features may be additional core features that will be free while others may be part of a premium plan. We will announce these as they become available.

You can monitor your usage in the AI Gateway dashboard.

​​ Fine Print

Prices subject to change. If you are an Enterprise customer, reach out to your account team to confirm pricing details.