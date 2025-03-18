Realtime WebSockets API

Some AI providers support real-time, low-latency interactions over WebSockets. AI Gateway allows seamless integration with these APIs, supporting multimodal interactions such as text, audio, and video.

Supported Providers

Authentication

For real-time WebSockets, authentication can be done using:

Headers (for non-browser environments)

sec-websocket-protocol (for browsers)

Examples

OpenAI

import WebSocket from "ws" ; const url = "wss://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<account_id>/<gateway>/openai?model=gpt-4o-realtime-preview-2024-12-17" ; const ws = new WebSocket ( url , { headers : { "cf-aig-authorization" : process . env . CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY , Authorization : "Bearer " + process . env . OPENAI_API_KEY , "OpenAI-Beta" : "realtime=v1" , }, } ) ; ws . on ( "open" , () => console . log ( "Connected to server." )) ; ws . on ( "message" , ( message ) => console . log ( JSON . parse ( message . toString ()))) ; ws . send ( JSON . stringify ( { type : "response.create" , response : { modalities : [ "text" ] , instructions : "Tell me a joke" }, } ) , ) ;

Google AI Studio

const ws = new WebSocket ( "wss://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<account_id>/<gateway>/google?api_key=<google_api_key>" , [ "cf-aig-authorization.<cloudflare_token>" ] , ) ; ws . on ( "open" , () => console . log ( "Connected to server." )) ; ws . on ( "message" , ( message ) => console . log ( message . data )) ; ws . send ( JSON . stringify ( { setup : { model : "models/gemini-2.0-flash-exp" , generationConfig : { responseModalities : [ "TEXT" ] }, }, } ) , ) ;

Cartesia

const ws = new WebSocket ( "wss://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<account_id>/<gateway>/cartesia?cartesia_version=2024-06-10&api_key=<cartesia_api_key>" , [ "cf-aig-authorization.<cloudflare_token>" ] , ) ; ws . on ( "open" , function open () { console . log ( "Connected to server." ) ; } ) ; ws . on ( "message" , function incoming ( message ) { console . log ( message . data ) ; } ) ; ws . send ( JSON . stringify ( { model_id : "sonic" , transcript : "Hello, world! I'm generating audio on " , voice : { mode : "id" , id : "a0e99841-438c-4a64-b679-ae501e7d6091" }, language : "en" , context_id : "happy-monkeys-fly" , output_format : { container : "raw" , encoding : "pcm_s16le" , sample_rate : 8000 , }, add_timestamps : true , continue : true , } ) , ) ;

ElevenLabs