Realtime WebSockets API

Some AI providers support real-time, low-latency interactions over WebSockets. AI Gateway allows seamless integration with these APIs, supporting multimodal interactions such as text, audio, and video.

Supported Providers

Authentication

For real-time WebSockets, authentication can be done using:

  • Headers (for non-browser environments)
  • sec-websocket-protocol (for browsers)

Examples

OpenAI

import WebSocket from "ws";


const url =
  "wss://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<account_id>/<gateway>/openai?model=gpt-4o-realtime-preview-2024-12-17";
const ws = new WebSocket(url, {
  headers: {
    "cf-aig-authorization": process.env.CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY,
    Authorization: "Bearer " + process.env.OPENAI_API_KEY,
    "OpenAI-Beta": "realtime=v1",
  },
});


ws.on("open", () => console.log("Connected to server."));
ws.on("message", (message) => console.log(JSON.parse(message.toString())));


ws.send(
  JSON.stringify({
    type: "response.create",
    response: { modalities: ["text"], instructions: "Tell me a joke" },
  }),
);

Google AI Studio

const ws = new WebSocket(
  "wss://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<account_id>/<gateway>/google?api_key=<google_api_key>",
  ["cf-aig-authorization.<cloudflare_token>"],
);


ws.on("open", () => console.log("Connected to server."));
ws.on("message", (message) => console.log(message.data));


ws.send(
  JSON.stringify({
    setup: {
      model: "models/gemini-2.0-flash-exp",
      generationConfig: { responseModalities: ["TEXT"] },
    },
  }),
);

Cartesia

const ws = new WebSocket(
  "wss://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<account_id>/<gateway>/cartesia?cartesia_version=2024-06-10&api_key=<cartesia_api_key>",
  ["cf-aig-authorization.<cloudflare_token>"],
);


ws.on("open", function open() {
  console.log("Connected to server.");
});


ws.on("message", function incoming(message) {
  console.log(message.data);
});


ws.send(
  JSON.stringify({
    model_id: "sonic",
    transcript: "Hello, world! I'm generating audio on ",
    voice: { mode: "id", id: "a0e99841-438c-4a64-b679-ae501e7d6091" },
    language: "en",
    context_id: "happy-monkeys-fly",
    output_format: {
      container: "raw",
      encoding: "pcm_s16le",
      sample_rate: 8000,
    },
    add_timestamps: true,
    continue: true,
  }),
);

ElevenLabs

const ws = new WebSocket(
  "wss://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<account_id>/<gateway>/elevenlabs?agent_id=<elevenlabs_agent_id>",
  [
    "xi-api-key.<elevenlabs_api_key>",
    "cf-aig-authorization.<cloudflare_token>",
  ],
);


ws.on("open", function open() {
  console.log("Connected to server.");
});


ws.on("message", function incoming(message) {
  console.log(message.data);
});


ws.send(
  JSON.stringify({
    text: "This is a sample text ",
    voice_settings: { stability: 0.8, similarity_boost: 0.8 },
    generation_config: { chunk_length_schedule: [120, 160, 250, 290] },
  }),
);