Custom hostnames
Success codes
|Endpoint
|Method
|Code
/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames
|POST
|201 Created
/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames/:custom_hostname_id
|GET
|200 OK
/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames
|GET
|200 OK
/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames/:custom_hostname_id
|DELETE
|200 OK
/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames/:custom_hostname_id
|PATCH
|202 Accepted
Error codes
|HTTP Status Code
|API Error Code
|Error Message
|400
|1400
|Unable to decode the JSON request body. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1401
|Unable to encode the Custom Metadata as JSON. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1402
|Zone ID is required. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1403
|The request has no Authorization header. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1407
|Invalid custom hostname. Custom hostnames have to be smaller than 256 characters in length, cannot be IP addresses, cannot contain any special characters such as `
~!@#$%^&*()=+{}[]\
|400
|1408
|Custom hostnames with non-ASCII characters are not supported. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1409
|Reserved top domain custom hostnames, such as 'test', 'example', 'invalid' or 'localhost', is not supported. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1410
|Unable to parse custom hostname -
:reason. Please check your input and try again.
Reasons:
publicsuffix: cannot derive eTLD+1 for domain
:domain
publicsuffix: invalid public suffix
:suffix for domain
:domain
|400
|1411
|Custom hostnames ending in example.com, example.net, or example.org are prohibited. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1412
|Custom metadata for wildcard custom hostnames is not supported. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1415
|Invalid custom origin hostname. Custom origin hostnames have to be smaller than 256 characters in length, cannot be IP addresses, cannot contain any special characters such as ~`
~!@#$%^&*()=+{}[]\
|400
|1416
|Custom origin hostnames with non-ASCII characters are not supported. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1417
|Reserved top domain custom origin hostnames, such as 'test', 'example', 'invalid' or 'localhost', is not supported. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1418
|Unable to parse custom origin hostname -
:reason. Please check your input and try again.
Reasons:
publicsuffix: cannot derive eTLD+1 for domain
:domain
publicsuffix: invalid public suffix
:suffix for domain
:domain
|400
|1419
|Custom origin hostnames ending in example.com, example.net, or example.org are prohibited. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1420
|Wildcard custom origin hostnames are not supported. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1421
|The custom origin hostname you specified does not exist on Cloudflare as a DNS record (A, AAAA or CNAME) in your zone:
:zone_tag. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1422
|Invalid 'http2' setting. Only 'on' or 'off' is accepted. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1423
|Invalid 'tls_1_2_only' setting. Only 'on' or 'off' is accepted. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1424
|Invalid 'tls_1_3' setting. Only 'on' or 'off' is accepted. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1425
|Invalid 'min_tls_version' setting. Only '1.0','1.1','1.2' or '1.3' is accepted. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1426
|The certificate that you uploaded cannot be parsed. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1427
|The certificate that you uploaded is empty. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1428
|The private key you uploaded cannot be parsed. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1429
|The private key you uploaded does not match the certificate. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1430
|The custom CSR ID is invalid. Please check your input and try again.
|404
|1431
|The custom CSR was not found.
|400
|1432
|The validation method is not supported. Only 'http', 'email' or 'cname' is accepted. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1433
|The validation type is not supported. Only 'dv' is accepted. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1434
|The SSL attribute is invalid. Please refer to the API documentation, check your input and try again.
|400
|1435
|The custom hostname ID is invalid. Please check your input and try again.
|404
|1436
|The custom hostname was not found.
|400
|1437
|Invalid hostname.contain query parameter. The hostname.contain query parameter has to be smaller than 256 characters in length, cannot be IP addresses, cannot contain any special characters such as `
~!@#$%^&*()=+{}[]\
|400
|1438
|Cannot specify other filter parameters in addition to 'id'. Only one must be specified. Please check your input and try again.
|409
|1439
|Modifying the custom hostname is not supported. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1440
|Both validation type and validation method are required. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1441
|The certificate that you uploaded is having trouble bundling against the public trust store. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1442
|Invalid 'ciphers' setting. Please refer to the documentation for the list of accepted cipher suites. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1443
|Cipher suite selection is not supported for a minimum TLS version of 1.3. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1444
|The certificate chain that you uploaded has multiple leaf certificates. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1445
|The certificate chain that you uploaded has no leaf certificates. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1446
|The certificate that you uploaded does not include the custom hostname -
:custom_hostname. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1447
|The certificate that you uploaded does not use a supported signature algorithm. Only SHA-256/ECDSA, SHA-256/RSA, and SHA-1/RSA signature algorithms are supported. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1448
|Custom hostnames with wildcards are not supported for certificates managed by Cloudflare. Please check your input and try again.
|400
|1449
|The request input 'bundle_method' must be one of: ubiquitous, optimal, force.
|401
|1000
|Unable to extract bearer token
|401
|1001
|Unable to parse JWT token
|401
|1002
|Bad JWT header
|401
|1003
|Failed to verify JWT token
|401
|1004
|Failed to get claims from JWT token
|401
|1005
|JWT token does not have required claims
|403
|1404
|No quota has been allocated for this zone. If you're already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, please contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you're not yet enrolled, please fill out this form and someone from our sales team will contact you: https://www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/contact/.
|403
|1405
|Quota exceeded. If you're already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, please contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you're not yet enrolled, please fill out this form and someone from our sales team will contact you: https://www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/contact/.
|403
|1413
|No custom metadata access has been allocated for this zone. If you're already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, please contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you're not yet enrolled, please fill out this form and someone from our sales team will contact you: https://www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/contact/.
|403
|1414
|Access to setting a custom origin server has not been granted for this zone. If you're already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, please contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you're not yet enrolled, please fill out this form and someone from our sales team will contact you: https://www.cloudflare.com/plans/enterprise/contact/
|409
|1406
|Duplicate custom hostname found.
|500
|1500
|Internal Server Error