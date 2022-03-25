Cloudflare Docs
Custom Certificate Signing Requests

Success codes

EndpointMethodHTTP Status Code
/api/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_csrsPOST201 Created
/api/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_csrsGET200 OK
/api/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_csrs/:custom_csr_idGET200 OK
/api/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_csrs/:custom_csr_idDELETE200 OK

Error codes

HTTP Status CodeAPI Error CodeError Message
4001400Unable to decode the JSON request body. Check your input and try again.
4001401Zone ID is required. Check your input and try again.
4001402The request has no Authorization header. Check your input and try again.
4001405Country field is required. Check your input and try again.
4001406State field is required. Check your input and try again.
4001407Locality field is required. Check your input and try again.
4001408Organization field is required. Check your input and try again.
4001409Common Name field is required. Check your input and try again.
4001410The specified Common Name is too long. Maximum allowed length is %d characters. Check your input and try again.
4001411At least one subject alternative name (SAN) is required. Check your input and try again.
4001412Invalid subject alternative name(s) (SAN). SANs have to be smaller than 256 characters in length, cannot be IP addresses, cannot contain any special characters such as ~`[email protected]#$%^&*()=+{}[]\;:'",<>/? and cannot begin or end with a ‘-’ character. Check your input and try again.
4001413Subject Alternative Names (SANs) with non-ASCII characters are not supported. Check your input and try again.
4001414Reserved top domain subject alternative names (SAN), such as ‘test’, ‘example’, ‘invalid’ or ‘localhost’, is not supported. Check your input and try again.
4001415Unable to parse subject alternative name(s) (SAN) - :reason. Check your input and try again. Reasons: publicsuffix: cannot derive eTLD+1 for domain %q; publicsuffix: invalid public suffix %q for domain %q;
4001416Subject Alternative Names (SANs) ending in example.com, example.net, or example.org are prohibited. Check your input and try again.
4001417Invalid key type. Only ‘rsa2048’ or ‘p256v1’ is accepted. Check your input and try again.
4001418The custom CSR ID is invalid. Check your input and try again.
4011000Unable to extract bearer token
4011001Unable to parse JWT token
4011002Bad JWT header
4011003Failed to verify JWT token
4011004Failed to get claims from JWT token
4011005JWT token does not have required claims
4031403No quota has been allocated for this zone. If you are already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you’re not yet enrolled, fill out this contact form and our sales team will contact you.
4031404Access to generating CSRs has not been granted for this zone. If you’re already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you’re not yet enrolled, fill out this contact form and our sales team will contact you.
4041419The custom CSR was not found.
4091420The custom CSR is associated with an active certificate pack. You will need to delete all associated active certificate packs before you can delete the custom CSR.
5001500Internal Server Error