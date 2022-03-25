Cloudflare Docs
Ssl
SSL
Common API calls

Certificates

EndpointNotes
List custom hostnamesUse the page parameter to pull additional pages. Add a hostname parameter to search for specific hostnames.
Create custom hostname
Custom hostname details
Edit custom hostnameWhen sent with an ssl object that matches the existing value, indicates that hostname should restart domain control validation (DCV).
Delete custom hostnameAlso deletes any associated SSL/TLS certificates.

Fallback origins

Our API includes the following endpoints related to the fallback origin :