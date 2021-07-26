Hostname verification backoff schedule
Attempts to verify a Custom Hostname are distributed over 7 days (a total of 75 retries). The function that determines the next check varies based on the number of attempts:
- For the first 10 attempts:
now() + min((floor(60 * pow(1.05, retry_attempt)) * INTERVAL '1 second'), INTERVAL '4 hours')
- For the remaining 65 attempts:
now() + min((floor(60 * pow(1.15, retry_attempt)) * INTERVAL '1 second'), INTERVAL '4 hours')
The first 10 checks complete within 2 minutes and most checks complete in the first 4 hours. The check back off is capped to a maximum of 4 hours to avoid exponential growth. The back off behavior causes larger gaps between check intervals towards the end of the back off schedule:
|Retry Attempt
|In Seconds
|In Minutes
|In Hours
|0
|60
|1
|0.016667
|1
|63
|1.05
|0.0175
|2
|66
|1.1
|0.018333
|3
|69
|1.15
|0.019167
|4
|72
|1.2
|0.02
|5
|76
|1.266667
|0.021111
|6
|80
|1.333333
|0.022222
|7
|84
|1.4
|0.023333
|8
|88
|1.466667
|0.024444
|9
|93
|1.55
|0.025833
|10
|242
|4.033333
|0.067222
|11
|279
|4.65
|0.0775
|12
|321
|5.35
|0.089167
|13
|369
|6.15
|0.1025
|14
|424
|7.066667
|0.117778
|15
|488
|8.133333
|0.135556
|16
|561
|9.35
|0.155833
|17
|645
|10.75
|0.179167
|18
|742
|12.366667
|0.206111
|19
|853
|14.216667
|0.236944
|20
|981
|16.35
|0.2725
|21
|1129
|18.816667
|0.313611
|22
|1298
|21.633333
|0.360556
|23
|1493
|24.883333
|0.414722
|24
|1717
|28.616667
|0.476944
|25
|1975
|32.916667
|0.548611
|26
|2271
|37.85
|0.630833
|27
|2612
|43.533333
|0.725556
|28
|3003
|50.05
|0.834167
|29
|3454
|57.566667
|0.959444
|30
|3972
|66.2
|1.103333
|31
|4568
|76.133333
|1.268889
|32
|5253
|87.55
|1.459167
|33
|6041
|100.683333
|1.678056
|34
|6948
|115.8
|1.93
|35
|7990
|133.166667
|2.219444
|36
|9189
|153.15
|2.5525
|37
|10567
|176.116667
|2.935278
|38
|12152
|202.533333
|3.375556
|39
|13975
|232.916667
|3.881944
|40
|14400
|240
|4
|41
|14400
|240
|4
|42
|14400
|240
|4
|43
|14400
|240
|4
|44
|14400
|240
|4
|45
|14400
|240
|4
|46
|14400
|240
|4
|47
|14400
|240
|4
|48
|14400
|240
|4
|49
|14400
|240
|4
|50
|14400
|240
|4
|51
|14400
|240
|4
|52
|14400
|240
|4
|53
|14400
|240
|4
|54
|14400
|240
|4
|55
|14400
|240
|4
|56
|14400
|240
|4
|57
|14400
|240
|4
|58
|14400
|240
|4
|59
|14400
|240
|4
|60
|14400
|240
|4
|61
|14400
|240
|4
|62
|14400
|240
|4
|63
|14400
|240
|4
|64
|14400
|240
|4
|65
|14400
|240
|4
|66
|14400
|240
|4
|67
|14400
|240
|4
|68
|14400
|240
|4
|69
|14400
|240
|4
|70
|14400
|240
|4
|71
|14400
|240
|4
|72
|14400
|240
|4
|73
|14400
|240
|4
|74
|14400
|240
|4
|75
|14400
|240
|4