Hostname verification
Cloudflare verifies ownership of each new hostname before traffic is allowed to proxy. There are four methods to verify ownership: TXT record, HTTP token, CNAME, or Apex.
CNAME
Full setup
Cloudflare iterates over the CNAME chain starting from the hostname. The value of the last CNAME must contain the domain that owns the custom hostname record. For example, if the domain owning the custom hostname record is
saasprovider.com, then the CNAME looks similar to
app.example.com CNAME proxy-fallback.saasprovider.com
Partial setup
If using Cloudflare for a partial setup
Add a CNAME record to Cloudflare DNS for your domain:
app.example.com CNAME proxy-fallback.saasprovider.com
Add a CNAME record to your authoritative DNS to point to the fallback origin:
proxy-fallback.saasprovider.com CNAME proxy-fallback.saasprovider.com.cdn.cloudflare.net
If using another DNS provider
Log into your authoritative DNS provider.
Add a CNAME record to point to the fallback origin owned by the SaaS provider.
app.example.com CNAME proxy-fallback.saasprovider.com
Apex verification
For verification, the account that owns the custom hostname must also own all A and AAAA records for the apex. To verify ownership, the IP returned for the hostname must reside in the IP prefix allocated to the account.
The few seconds Cloudflare requires to iterate over the CNAME can cause a slight downtime. This is likely acceptable for CNAME verification of Custom Hostnames for staging or development sites. However, Cloudflare recommends verification of Custom Hostnames via TXT record or HTTP token for live production traffic. When TXT or HTTP verification completes and the Custom Hostname shows Active in the Cloudflare SSL/TLS app under the Custom Hostnames tab, inform your customer to CNAME traffic to Cloudflare.
TXT
Each API call to create a Custom Hostname provides a TXT ownership_verification record for your customer to add to their DNS for ownership validation of the Custom Hostname.
{ "result": [ { "id": "3537a672-e4d8-4d89-aab9-26cb622918a1", "hostname": "app.example.com", // ... "status": "pending", "verification_errors": [ "custom hostname does not CNAME to this zone." ], "ownership_verification": { "type": "txt", "name": "_cf-custom-hostname.app.example.com", "value": "0e2d5a7f-1548-4f27-8c05-b577cb14f4ec" }, "created_at": "2020-03-04T19:04:02.705068Z" } ]}
HTTP
Each API call to create a Custom Hostname also provides an HTTP ownership_verification record. Compared to TXT verification, HTTP verification doesn’t require your customer to change their DNS. HTTP verification is used mainly by organizations with a large deployed base of custom domains with HTTPS support. Serving the HTTP token from the zone's origin server allows hostname verification before proxying domain traffic through Cloudflare.
To get and use an HTTP ownership_verification record:
Make an API call to create a Custom Hostname.
In the response, copy the
http_urland
http_bodyfrom the
ownership_verification_httpobject:
Example response (truncated)
{ "result": [ { "id": "24c8c68e-bec2-49b6-868e-f06373780630", "hostname": "app.example.com", // ... "ownership_verification_http": { "http_url": "http://app.example.com/.well-known/cf-custom-hostname-challenge/24c8c68e-bec2-49b6-868e-f06373780630", "http_body": "48b409f6-c886-406b-8cbc-0fbf59983555" }, "created_at": "2020-03-04T20:06:04.117122Z" } ]}
Store the
http_urland
http_bodyon your origin web server.
Example configuration
location "/.well-known/cf-custom-hostname-challenge/24c8c68e-bec2-49b6-868e-f06373780630" { return 200 "48b409f6-c886-406b-8cbc-0fbf59983555\n";}
After a few minutes, you will see the hostname validation become Active in the UI.
Error codes
Various hostname verification errors include:
|Error Message
|Cause
|Zone does not have a fallback origin set
|Fallback is not active.
|Fallback origin is initializing, pending_deployment, pending_deletion, or deleted
|Fallback is not active.
|Custom hostname does not CNAME to this zone
|Zone does not have apex proxying entitlement and custom hostname does not CNAME to zone.
|None of the A or AAAA records are owned by this account and the pre-generated ownership verification token was not found
|Account has apex proxying enabled but the custom hostname failed the hostname validation check on the A record.
|This account and the pre-generated ownership verification token was not found
|Hostname does not CNAME to zone or none of the A/AAAA records match reserved IPs for zone.
Verification statuses
Applicable hostname verification status includes:
|Verification Status Messages
|Description
|Pending
|Custom hostname is pending hostname verification.
|Active
|Custom hostname has completed hostname verification and is active.
|Active re-deploying
|Customer hostname is active and the changes have been processed.
|Blocked
|Custom hostname cannot be added to Cloudflare at this time. If you are an Enterprise customer, please contact your Customer Success Manager. Otherwise, please email abusereply@cloudflare.com with the name of the web property and a detailed explanation of your association with this web property.
|Moved
|Custom hostname is not active after Pending for the entirety of the Validation Backoff Schedule.
|Deleted
|Custom hostname was deleted from the zone. Occurs when status is Moved for more than 7 days.