Custom origin server

A custom origin server lets you send traffic from one or more custom hostnames to somewhere besides your default proxy fallback, such as:

soap.stores.com goes to origin1.com

goes to towel.stores.com goes to origin2.com

Only certain customers have access to this feature. For more details, see the Plans page .

To use a custom origin server, you need to meet the following requirements:

Your fallback proxy zone has an entitlement for Custom Origin Servers.

Each custom origin needs to be a valid hostname with a proxied (orange-clouded) A, AAAA, or CNAME record in your account’s DNS. You cannot use an IP address.

​​ Use a custom origin

To use a custom origin, select that option when creating a new custom hostname in the dashboard or include the "custom_origin_server": your_custom_origin_server parameter when using the API POST command External link icon Open external link .

​​ SNI rewrites

When Cloudflare establishes a connection to your default origin server, the Host header and SNI will both be the value of the original custom hostname.

However, if you configure that custom hostname with a custom origin, the value of the SNI will be that of the custom origin and the Host header will be the original custom hostname. Since these values will not match, you will not be able to use the Full (strict) on your origins.

To solve this problem, you can contact your account team to request an entitlement for SNI rewrites.

​​ SNI rewrite options

Choose how your custom hostname populates the SNI value with SNI rewrites:

Origin server name (default): Sets SNI to the custom origin If custom origin is custom-origin.com , then the SNI is custom-origin.com .

Host header : Sets SNI to the host header (or a host header override) If wildcards are not enabled and the hostname is example.com , then the SNI is example.com . If wildcards are enabled, the hostname is example.com , and a request comes to www.example.com , then the SNI is www.example.com .

Subdomain of zone : Choose what to set as the SNI value (custom hostname or any subdomain) If wildcards are not enabled and a request comes to example.com , choose whether to set the SNI as example.com or www.example.com . If wildcards are enabled, you set the SNI to example.com , and a request comes to www.example.com , then the SNI is example.com .



Currently, SNI Rewrite is not supported for wildcard custom hostnames. Subdomains covered by a wildcard Custom Hostname send the custom origin server name as the SNI value.

​​ Set an SNI rewrite

To set an SNI rewrite in the dashboard, choose your preferred option from Origin SNI value when creating a custom hostname .

To set an SNI rewrite via the API, set the custom_origin_sni parameter when creating a custom hostname External link icon Open external link :