Custom origin server
A custom origin server lets you send traffic from one or more custom hostnames to somewhere besides your default proxy fallback, such as:
soap.stores.comgoes to
origin1.com
towel.stores.comgoes to
origin2.com
Requirements
To use a custom origin server, you need to meet the following requirements:
- Your fallback proxy zone has an entitlement for Custom Origin Servers.
- Each custom origin needs to be a valid hostname with a proxied (orange-clouded) A, AAAA, or CNAME record in your account's DNS. You cannot use an IP address.
Use a custom origin
To use a custom origin, select that option when creating a new custom hostname in the dashboard or include the
"custom_origin_server": your_custom_origin_server parameter when using the API POST command.
SNI rewrites
When Cloudflare establishes a connection to your default origin server, the
Host header and SNI will both be the value of the original custom hostname.
However, if you configure that custom hostname with a custom origin, the value of the SNI will be that of the custom origin and the
Host header will be the original custom hostname. Since these values will not match, you will not be able to use the Full (strict) on your origins.
To solve this problem, you can contact your account team to request an entitlement for SNI rewrites.
SNI rewrite options
SNI rewrites allow you to choose how your custom hostname populates the SNI value:
Origin server name (default): Sets SNI to the custom origin
- If custom origin is
custom-origin.com, then the SNI is
custom-origin.com.
- If custom origin is
Host header: Sets SNI to the host header (or a host header override)
- If wildcards are not enabled and the hostname is
example.com, then the SNI is
example.com.
- If wildcards are enabled, the hostname is
example.com, and a request comes to
www.example.com, then the SNI is
www.example.com.
- If wildcards are not enabled and the hostname is
Subdomain of zone: Choose what to set as the SNI value (custom hostname or any subdomain)
- If wildcards are not enabled and a request comes to
example.com, choose whether to set the SNI as
example.comor
www.example.com.
- If wildcards are enabled, you set the SNI to
example.com, and a request comes to
www.example.com, then the SNI is
example.com.
- If wildcards are not enabled and a request comes to
Set an SNI rewrite
To set an SNI rewrite in the dashboard, choose your preferred option from Origin SNI value when creating a custom hostname.
To set an SNI rewrite via the API, set the
custom_origin_sni parameter when creating a custom hostname:
- Custom origin name (default): Applies if you do not set the parameter
- Host header: Specify
":request_host_header:"
- Subdomain of zone: Set to
"example.com"or another subdomain of the custom hostname