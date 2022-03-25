Hostname specific behavior
When you want to customize the behavior for specific custom hostnames, explore the following options:
For less than 125 hostnames:
- Page Rules: Set custom behavior per hostname or path, such as modiying cache behavior or setting higher security levels.
- Rate Limiting: Set up rate limiting rules to match custom hostnames on a per-path or per-hostname basis.
For more than 125 hostnames:
- Custom metadata : Configure additional settings for custom hostnames using Cloudflare Workers to define per-hostname behavior.
- Enforce specific protocols: Using a PATCH request, you can enforce a minimum TLS version and enable TLS 1.3 and HTTP/2.
- Custom origin servers
:
A custom origin server lets you send traffic from one or more custom hostnames to somewhere besides your default proxy fallback, such as:
soap.stores.comgoes to
origin1.com
towel.stores.comgoes to
origin2.com