Manage custom certificates — SSL for SaaS
For use cases and limitations, refer to custom certificates .
Upload certificates
With the dashboard
To upload a custom certificate in the dashboard, follow the steps for issuing new certificates , but change the Certificate type to Custom certificate.
For more details on bundle method, refer to Bundle Methodologies
With the API
The call below will upload a certificate for use with
app.example.com.
Note that if you are using an ECC key generated by OpenSSL, you will need to first remove the
-----BEGIN EC PARAMETERS-----...-----END EC PARAMETERS----- section of the file.
Step 1 — Update the file and build the payload
$ cat app_example_com.pem-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----MIIFJDCCBAygAwIBAgIQD0ifmj/Yi5NP/2gdUySbfzANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQsFADBNMQswCQYDVQQGEwJVUzEVMBMGA1UEChMMRGlnaUNlcnQgSW5jMScwJQYDVQQDEx5E...SzSHfXp5lnu/3V08I72q1QNzOCgY1XeL4GKVcj4or6cT6tX6oJH7ePPmfrBfqI/OOeH8gMJ+FuwtXYEPa4hBf38M5eU5xWG7-----END CERTIFICATE-----
$ MYCERT="$(cat app_example_com.pem|perl -pe 's/\r?\n/\\n/'|sed -e 's/..$//')"$ MYKEY="$(cat app_example_com.key|perl -pe 's/\r?\n/\\n/'|sed -e's/..$//')"
With the certificate and key saved to environment variables (using escaped newlines), build the payload:
$ echo $MYCERT-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nMIIFJDCCBAygAwIBAgIQD0ifmj/Yi5NP/2gdUySbfzANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQsFADBN\nMQswCQYDVQQGEwJVUzEVMBMGA1UEChMMRGlnaUNlcnQgSW5jMScwJQYDVQQDEx5E...SzSHfXp5lnu/3V08I72q1QNzOCgY1XeL4GKVcj4or6cT6tX6oJH7ePPmfrBfqI/O\nOeH8gMJ+FuwtXYEPa4hBf38M5eU5xWG7\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----\n
$ request_body=$(< <(cat <<EOF{ "hostname": "app.example.com", "ssl": { "custom_certificate": "$MYCERT", "custom_key": "$MYKEY" }}EOF
))
Step 2 — Upload your certificate and key
Use a POST request to upload your certificate and key.
The serial number returned is unique to the issuer, but not globally unique. Additionally, it is returned as a string, not an integer.
Move to a Cloudflare certificate
If you want to switch from maintaining a custom certificate to using one issued by Cloudflare, you can migrate that certificate with zero downtime.
Send a PATCH request to your custom hostname with a value for the DCV
method. As soon as the certificate is validated and the hostname is verified
, Cloudflare will remove the old custom certificate and begin serving the new one.