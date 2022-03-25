Custom certificates — SSL for SaaS

If your customers need to provide their own key material, you may want to upload a custom certificate . Cloudflare will automatically bundle the certificate with a certificate chain optimized for maximum browser compatibility .

As part of this process, you may also want to generate a Certificate Signing Request (CSR) for your customer so they do not have to manage the private key on their own. Only certain customers have access to this feature. For more details, see the Plans page .

​​ Use cases

This situation commonly occurs when your customers use Extended Validation (EV) certificates (the “green bar”) or when their information security policy prohibits third parties from generating private keys on their behalf.

If you use custom certificates, you are responsible for the entire certificate lifecycle (initial upload, renewal, subsequent upload).

Cloudflare also only accepts publicly trusted certificates of these types:

SHA256WithRSA

SHA1WithRSA

ECDSAWithSHA256

If you attempt to upload another type of certificate or a certificate that has been self-signed, it will be rejected.