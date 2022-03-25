Enforce mTLS — SSL for SaaS
Mutual TLS (mTLS) adds an extra layer of protection to application connections by validating certificates on the server and the client.
When building a SaaS application, you may want to enforce mTLS to protect sensitive endpoints — those related to payment processing, database updates, and more — from external or even other customer traffic.
Enable mTLS
Once you have added a custom hostname , you can enable mTLS by using Cloudflare Access. Go to the Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard and add mTLS authentication with a few clicks.