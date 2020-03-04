Common API calls

​ Listing all certificates

View all certificates on a zone using a GET to the custom_hostnames endpoint. Large numbers of results are paginated. Change the page parameter in your API call to pull additional pages.

$ curl -sX GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ { zone_id } /custom_hostnames?page = 1 \ -H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}" \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' { "result" : [ { "id" : "5f2f35ef-b34f-4dd0-a71a-9762248cbcc3" , "hostname" : "app.example.com" , "ssl" : { "id" : "343eee9f-fe7c-47f7-b5cc-3298c4f623e5" , "type" : "dv" , "method" : "http" , "status" : "active" , "hosts" : [ "app.example.com" ] , "bundle_method" : "ubiquitous" , "certificates" : [ "status" : "active" , "created_at" : "2020-03-04T18:50:37.223836Z" } ] , "result_info" : { "page" : 1 , "per_page" : 20 , "count" : 2 , "total_count" : 2 , "total_pages" : 1 } , "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​ Searching for a certificate by hostname

To search for a certificate by hostname, add the hostname parameter to your query. This is useful if you are unsure of the ID for a particular certificate or maintain many certificates.

$ curl -sX GET https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ { zone_id } /custom_hostnames?hostname = app.example.com \ -H "X-Auth-Email: {email}" -H "X-Auth-Key: {key}" -H 'Content-Type: application/json' { "result" : [ { "id" : "5f2f35ef-b34f-4dd0-a71a-9762248cbcc3" , "hostname" : "app.example.com" , "ssl" : { "id" : "343eee9f-fe7c-47f7-b5cc-3298c4f623e5" , "type" : "dv" , "method" : "http" , "status" : "active" , "hosts" : [ "app.example.com" ] , "bundle_method" : "ubiquitous" , "certificates" : [ "status" : "active" , "created_at" : "2020-03-04T18:50:37.223836Z" } ] , "result_info" : { "page" : 1 , "per_page" : 20 , "count" : 2 , "total_count" : 2 , "total_pages" : 1 } , "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​ Fallback origin configuration

The “fallback origin” of a zone is the origin hostname to which all custom hostnames requests are sent (unless the hostname is overriden with a custom_origin_server). All users may retrieve the fallback origin value, but setting it via API requires additional account permissions.

​ 1. Error codes

HTTP Status JSON Response Error Code JSON Response Error Message 400 1414 Cannot update/delete resource while in pending deletion state 400 1400 Unable to decode the JSON request body. Please check your input and try again 400 1413 Origin hostname is required in the request payload. Please check your input and try again 401 1456 Access to configure this resource has not been granted for this zone. This feature is available with SSL for SaaS. 404 1551 Resource not found 500 1600 Internal Server Error

​ 2. GET the fallback origin

Standard response structure, with the following result value:

{ "origin": <null or string containing hostname> }

$ curl --location --request GET 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames/fallback_origin' \ --header 'X-Auth-Email: EMAIL' \ --header 'X-Auth-Key: APIKEY' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ { "success" : true, "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "origin" : "fallback.ssl.example.com" , "status" : "active" , "created_at" : "2020-03-04T19:01:34.007122Z" , "updated_at" : "2020-03-11T18:29:56.047245Z" } }

​ 3. Set the fallback origin

Request schema:

{ "origin": <string, a hostname to fallback to in case request Host headers do not match zone name> }

Response schema: same as GET response for success. If the request failed, includes errors and messages values.