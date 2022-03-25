SSL for SaaS

For example, a customer may want to use their vanity domain app.customer.com to point to an application hosted on your Cloudflare zone service.saas.com .

When you use SSL for SaaS, it helps you:

Efficiently manage the entire SSL lifecycle, including initial issuance and renewal.

Offer a branded visitor experience, leading to increased trust.

Improve SEO rankings.

Increase site speed via HTTP/2.

If your customers already have their applications on Cloudflare, they cannot control some Cloudflare features for hostnames managed by your Custom Hostnames configuration, including:

Page Rules

Firewall Settings

Web Application Firewall (WAF)

SSL settings

For more information on these features, refer to hostname specific behavior .

SSL for SaaS is available as an add-on purchase for customers on any plan. For more details, refer to Plans .

​​ Next steps