SSL for SaaS

SSL for SaaS allows you to extend the security and performance benefits of Cloudflare’s network to your customers via their own custom or vanity domains.

For example, a customer may want to use their vanity domain app.customer.com to point to an application hosted on your Cloudflare zone service.saas.com.

Benefits

When you use SSL for SaaS, it helps you:

  • Efficiently manage the entire SSL lifecycle, including initial issuance and renewal.
  • Offer a branded visitor experience, leading to increased trust.
  • Improve SEO rankings.
  • Increase site speed via HTTP/2.

Limitations

If your customers already have their applications on Cloudflare, they cannot control some Cloudflare features for hostnames managed by your Custom Hostnames configuration, including:

  • Page Rules
  • Firewall Settings
  • Web Application Firewall (WAF)
  • SSL settings

For more information on these features, refer to hostname specific behavior .

Availability

SSL for SaaS is available as an add-on purchase for customers on any plan. For more details, refer to Plans .

Next steps

