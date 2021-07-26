SSL for SaaS

Cloudflare SSL for SaaS External link icon Open external link extends the security and performance benefits of Cloudflare’s network to your customers via their own custom or “vanity” domains. For example, a customer may want to use their “vanity” domain app.customer.com to point to an application hosted on your Cloudflare zone service.saas.com . Issuing certificates requires minimal interaction from your customer to add a CNAME from their custom hostname to your domain. Once the CNAME is added, a single API call to issue an SSL for SaaS certificate initiates domain validation with a Certificate Authority (CA) and issuance of two SSL certificates:

an SHA-2/ECDSA

an SHA-2/RSA

Cloudflare manages the entire certificate lifecycle including initial issuance and renewal. Additionally, SSL for SaaS supports certificates acquired elsewhere.