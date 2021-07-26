Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
SSL
Cloudflare Docs
SSL
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit SSL on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

SSL for SaaS

Cloudflare SSL for SaaS extends the security and performance benefits of Cloudflare’s network to your customers via their own custom or “vanity” domains. For example, a customer may want to use their “vanity” domain app.customer.com to point to an application hosted on your Cloudflare zone service.saas.com. Issuing certificates requires minimal interaction from your customer to add a CNAME from their custom hostname to your domain. Once the CNAME is added, a single API call to issue an SSL for SaaS certificate initiates domain validation with a Certificate Authority (CA) and issuance of two SSL certificates:

  • an SHA-2/ECDSA
  • an SHA-2/RSA

Cloudflare manages the entire certificate lifecycle including initial issuance and renewal. Additionally, SSL for SaaS supports certificates acquired elsewhere.