SSL for SaaS
Cloudflare SSL for SaaS extends the security and performance benefits of Cloudflare’s network to your customers via their own custom or “vanity” domains. For example, a customer may want to use their “vanity” domain
app.customer.com to point to an application hosted on your Cloudflare zone
service.saas.com. Issuing certificates requires minimal interaction from your customer to add a CNAME from their custom hostname to your domain.
Once the CNAME is added, a single API call to issue an SSL for SaaS certificate initiates domain validation with a Certificate Authority (CA) and issuance of two SSL certificates:
- an SHA-2/ECDSA
- an SHA-2/RSA
Cloudflare manages the entire certificate lifecycle including initial issuance and renewal. Additionally, SSL for SaaS supports certificates acquired elsewhere.