Exclude a prefix or a prefix subset

To exclude a prefix or a prefix subset from Advanced TCP Protection:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Account Home > Firewall Rulesets > DDoS.
  3. Add the prefix you previously onboarded to Magic Transit to Advanced TCP Protection.
  4. Add the prefix (or subset) you wish to exclude as a new, separate prefix in Advanced TCP Protection.
  5. For the prefix you added in the previous step, select Exclude Subset in the Enrolled Prefixes list.