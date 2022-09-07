Exclude a prefix or a prefix subset
To exclude a prefix or a prefix subset from Advanced TCP Protection:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Account Home > Firewall Rulesets > DDoS.
- Add the prefix you previously onboarded to Magic Transit to Advanced TCP Protection.
- Add the prefix (or subset) you wish to exclude as a new, separate prefix in Advanced TCP Protection.
- For the prefix you added in the previous step, select Exclude Subset in the Enrolled Prefixes list.