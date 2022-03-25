Advanced TCP Protection API
You can configure Advanced TCP Protection using the Advanced TCP Protection API.
The Advanced TCP Protection API only supports API token authentication. For more information on API authentication, refer to Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.
Endpoints
To obtain the complete endpoint, append the Advanced TCP Protection API endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL.
The Cloudflare API base URL is:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4
The
<ACCOUNT_ID> argument is the account ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard.
The following table summarizes the available operations.
|Operation
|Method + Endpoint
|Description
|Get Advanced TCP Protection status
GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection
|Gets the global feature status (enabled or disabled).
|Update Advanced TCP Protection status
PATCH accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection
|Enables or disables the Advanced TCP Protection feature.
Common API calls
Get Advanced TCP Protection status
This example obtains the current status of Advanced TCP Protection (enabled or disabled).
Request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Response
{ "result": { "enabled": false }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Enable Advanced TCP Protection
This example enables Advanced TCP Protection.
Request
curl -X PATCH \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/magic/advanced_tcp_protection" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '{ "enabled": true
}'
Response
{ "result": { "enabled": true }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}