Override expressions

Set an override expression for the Network-layer DDoS Attack Protection Managed Ruleset to define a specific scope for sensitivity level or action adjustments. For example, you can set different sensitivity levels for different destination IP addresses or ports: a medium sensitivity level for destination IP address A and a low sensitivity level for destination IP address B .

​​ Available expression fields

You can use the following fields in override expressions:

ip.src

ip.dst

ip.proto.num

ip.len

ip.ttl

tcp.srcport

tcp.dstport

tcp.flags

tcp.flags.ack

tcp.flags.fin

tcp.flags.push

tcp.flags.reset

tcp.flags.syn

tcp.flags.urg

udp.srcport

udp.dstport

Refer to Fields in the Rules language documentation for more information.

​​ Important remarks