Override expressions

Set an override expression for the HTTP DDoS Attack Protection managed ruleset to define a specific scope for sensitivity level or action adjustments. For example, you can set different sensitivity levels for different request URI paths: a medium sensitivity level for URI path A and a low sensitivity level for URI path B . Only available to Enterprise customers with the Advanced DDoS Protection subscription.

​​ Available expression fields

You can use the following fields in override expressions:

cf.client.bot

cf.threat_score

http.cookie

http.host

http.referer

http.request.uri

http.request.uri.path

http.request.uri.query

http.request.full_uri

http.request.method

http.request.version

http.request.cookies

http.user_agent

http.x_forwarded_for

ip.geoip.asnum

ip.geoip.continent

ip.geoip.country

ip.geoip.is_in_european_union

ip.src

ssl

cf.tls_client_auth.cert_verified

Refer to Fields in the Rules language documentation for more information.