Using a Worker as your origin

If you are building your application on Cloudflare Workers, you can use a Worker as the origin for your SaaS zone (also known as your fallback origin).

  1. In your SaaS zone, create and set a fallback origin, but use a “fake” proxied DNS record.

    • Example: service.example.com AAAA 100::

  2. In that same zone, navigate to Workers.

  3. Click Add route.

  4. Decide whether you want traffic bound for your SaaS zone (example.com) to go to that Worker:

    • If yes, set the following values:

      • Route: */* (routes everything — including custom hostnames — to the Worker).
      • Worker: Select the Worker used for your SaaS application.

    • If no, set the following values:

      • Route: *.<zonename>.com/* (only routes custom hostname traffic to the Worker)
      • Worker: None

  5. Click Save.