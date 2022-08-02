Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare-for-Saas
Cloudflare for SaaS
Hostname verification backoff schedule

After you create a custom hostname, Cloudflare has to verify that hostname.

Attempts to verify a Custom Hostname are distributed over 7 days (a total of 75 retries). The function that determines the next check varies based on the number of attempts:

  • For the first 10 attempts:

    now() + min((floor(60 * pow(1.05, retry_attempt)) * INTERVAL '1 second'), INTERVAL '4 hours')

  • For the remaining 65 attempts:

    now() + min((floor(60 * pow(1.15, retry_attempt)) * INTERVAL '1 second'), INTERVAL '4 hours')

The first 10 checks complete within 2 minutes and most checks complete in the first 4 hours. The check back off is capped to a maximum of 4 hours to avoid exponential growth. The back off behavior causes larger gaps between check intervals towards the end of the back off schedule:

Retry AttemptIn SecondsIn MinutesIn Hours
06010.016667
1631.050.0175
2661.10.018333
3691.150.019167
4721.20.02
5761.2666670.021111
6801.3333330.022222
7841.40.023333
8881.4666670.024444
9931.550.025833
102424.0333330.067222
112794.650.0775
123215.350.089167
133696.150.1025
144247.0666670.117778
154888.1333330.135556
165619.350.155833
1764510.750.179167
1874212.3666670.206111
1985314.2166670.236944
2098116.350.2725
21112918.8166670.313611
22129821.6333330.360556
23149324.8833330.414722
24171728.6166670.476944
25197532.9166670.548611
26227137.850.630833
27261243.5333330.725556
28300350.050.834167
29345457.5666670.959444
30397266.21.103333
31456876.1333331.268889
32525387.551.459167
336041100.6833331.678056
346948115.81.93
357990133.1666672.219444
369189153.152.5525
3710567176.1166672.935278
3812152202.5333333.375556
3913975232.9166673.881944
40144002404
41144002404
42144002404
43144002404
44144002404
45144002404
46144002404
47144002404
48144002404
49144002404
50144002404
51144002404
52144002404
53144002404
54144002404
55144002404
56144002404
57144002404
58144002404
59144002404
60144002404
61144002404
62144002404
63144002404
64144002404
65144002404
66144002404
67144002404
68144002404
69144002404
70144002404
71144002404
72144002404
73144002404
74144002404
75144002404