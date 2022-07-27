Common API Calls
As a SaaS provider, you may want to configure and manage Cloudflare for SaaS via the API rather than the Cloudflare dashboard. Below are relevant API calls for creating, editing, and deleting custom hostnames, as well as monitoring, updating, and deleting fallback origins. Further details can be found in the Cloudflare API documentation.
Custom hostnames
|Endpoint
|Notes
|List custom hostnames
|Use the
page parameter to pull additional pages. Add a
hostname parameter to search for specific hostnames.
|Create custom hostname
|In the
validation_records object of the response, use the
txt_name and
txt_record listed to validate the custom hostname.
|Custom hostname details
|Edit custom hostname
|When sent with an
ssl object that matches the existing value, indicates that hostname should restart domain control validation (DCV).
|Delete custom hostname
|Also deletes any associated SSL/TLS certificates.
Fallback origins
Our API includes the following endpoints related to the fallback origin of a custom hostname: