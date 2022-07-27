Common API Calls

As a SaaS provider, you may want to configure and manage Cloudflare for SaaS via the API External link icon Open external link rather than the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Below are relevant API calls for creating, editing, and deleting custom hostnames, as well as monitoring, updating, and deleting fallback origins. Further details can be found in the Cloudflare API documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Custom hostnames

​​ Fallback origins

Our API includes the following endpoints related to the fallback origin of a custom hostname: