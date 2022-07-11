Early Hints for SaaS

Early Hints allows the browser to begin loading resources while the origin server is compiling the full response. This improves webpage’s loading speed for the end user. As a SaaS provider, you may prioritize speed for some of your custom hostnames. Using custom metadata, you can enable Early Hints per custom hostname.

Before you can employ Early Hints for SaaS, you need to create a custom hostname. Review Get Started with Cloudflare for SaaS if you have not already done so.

​​ Enable Early Hints per custom hostname via the API