Related Products
Cloudflare for SaaS allows you to pair Cloudflare products with your hostname management for increased security, performance, and reliability.
- WAF for SaaS allows you to assign specific security rules to each hostname using Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF).
- Regional Services for SaaS gives you the ability to accomodate regional restrictions on traffic while still using Cloudflare’s global edge network.
- Early Hints for SaaS increases performance by improving the loading speed of specific custom hostnames for end customers.