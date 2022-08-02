Custom hostnames
Success codes
|Endpoint
|Method
|Code
/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames
|POST
|201 Created
/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames/:custom_hostname_id
|GET
|200 OK
/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames
|GET
|200 OK
/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames/:custom_hostname_id
|DELETE
|200 OK
/v4/zones/:zone_id/custom_hostnames/:custom_hostname_id
|PATCH
|202 Accepted
Error codes
|HTTP Status Code
|API Error Code
|Error Message
|400
|1400
|Unable to decode the JSON request body. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1401
|Unable to encode the Custom Metadata as JSON. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1402
|Zone ID is required. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1403
|The request has no Authorization header. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1407
|Invalid custom hostname. Custom hostnames have to be smaller than 256 characters in length, cannot be IP addresses, cannot contain any special characters such as ``~`[email protected]#$%^&*()=+{}[]\
|400
|1408
|Custom hostnames with non-ASCII characters are not supported. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1409
|Reserved top domain custom hostnames, such as ‘test’, ‘example’, ‘invalid’ or ‘localhost’, is not supported. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1410
|Unable to parse custom hostname -
:reason. Check your input and try again.
Reasons:
publicsuffix: cannot derive eTLD+1 for domain
:domain
publicsuffix: invalid public suffix
:suffix for domain
:domain
|400
|1411
|Custom hostnames ending in example.com, example.net, or example.org are prohibited. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1412
|Custom metadata for wildcard custom hostnames is not supported. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1415
|Invalid custom origin hostname. Custom origin hostnames have to be smaller than 256 characters in length, cannot be IP addresses, cannot contain any special characters such as ~``~`[email protected]#$%^&*()=+{}[]\
|400
|1416
|Custom origin hostnames with non-ASCII characters are not supported. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1417
|Reserved top domain custom origin hostnames, such as ‘test’, ‘example’, ‘invalid’ or ‘localhost’, is not supported. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1418
|Unable to parse custom origin hostname -
:reason. Check your input and try again.
Reasons:
publicsuffix: cannot derive eTLD+1 for domain
:domain
publicsuffix: invalid public suffix
:suffixfor domain
:domain
|400
|1419
|Custom origin hostnames ending in example.com, example.net, or example.org are prohibited. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1420
|Wildcard custom origin hostnames are not supported. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1421
|The custom origin hostname you specified does not exist on Cloudflare as a DNS record (A, AAAA or CNAME) in your zone:
:zone\_tag. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1422
|Invalid
http2setting. Only ‘on’ or ‘off’ is accepted. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1423
|Invalid
tls\_1\_2\_onlysetting. Only ‘on’ or ‘off’ is accepted. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1424
|Invalid
tls\_1\_3setting. Only ‘on’ or ‘off’ is accepted. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1425
|Invalid
min\_tls\_versionsetting. Only ‘1.0’,‘1.1’,‘1.2’ or ‘1.3’ is accepted. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1426
|The certificate that you uploaded cannot be parsed. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1427
|The certificate that you uploaded is empty. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1428
|The private key you uploaded cannot be parsed. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1429
|The private key you uploaded does not match the certificate. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1430
|The custom CSR ID is invalid. Check your input and try again.
|404
|1431
|The custom CSR was not found.
|400
|1432
|The validation method is not supported. Only
http,
email, or
txt are accepted. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1433
|The validation type is not supported. Only ‘dv’ is accepted. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1434
|The SSL attribute is invalid. Refer to the API documentation, check your input and try again.
|400
|1435
|The custom hostname ID is invalid. Check your input and try again.
|404
|1436
|The custom hostname was not found.
|400
|1437
|Invalid hostname.contain query parameter. The hostname.contain query parameter has to be smaller than 256 characters in length, cannot be IP addresses, cannot contain any special characters such as ``~`[email protected]#$%^&*()=+{}[]\
|400
|1438
|Cannot specify other filter parameters in addition to
id. Only one must be specified. Check your input and try again.
|409
|1439
|Modifying the custom hostname is not supported. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1440
|Both validation type and validation method are required. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1441
|The certificate that you uploaded is having trouble bundling against the public trust store. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1442
|Invalid
ciphers setting. Refer to the documentation for the list of accepted cipher suites. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1443
|Cipher suite selection is not supported for a minimum TLS version of 1.3. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1444
|The certificate chain that you uploaded has multiple leaf certificates. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1445
|The certificate chain that you uploaded has no leaf certificates. Check your input and try again.
|400
|1446
|The certificate that you uploaded does not include the custom hostname -
:custom_hostname. Review your input and try again.
|400
|1447
|The certificate that you uploaded does not use a supported signature algorithm. Only SHA-256/ECDSA, SHA-256/RSA, and SHA-1/RSA signature algorithms are supported. Review your input and try again.
|400
|1448
|Custom hostnames with wildcards are not supported for certificates managed by Cloudflare. Review your input and try again.
|400
|1449
|The request input
bundle_method must be one of: ubiquitous, optimal, force.
|401
|1000
|Unable to extract bearer token
|401
|1001
|Unable to parse JWT token
|401
|1002
|Bad JWT header
|401
|1003
|Failed to verify JWT token
|401
|1004
|Failed to get claims from JWT token
|401
|1005
|JWT token does not have required claims
|403
|1404
|No quota has been allocated for this zone. If you are already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you are not yet enrolled, fill out this contact form and our sales team will reach out to you.
|403
|1405
|Quota exceeded. If you are already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you are not yet enrolled, fill out this contact form and our sales team will reach out to you.
|403
|1413
|No custom metadata access has been allocated for this zone. If you are already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you are not yet enrolled, fill out this contact form and our sales team will reach out to you.
|403
|1414
|Access to setting a custom origin server has not been granted for this zone. If you are already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you are not yet enrolled, fill out this contact form and our sales team will reach out to you.
|409
|1406
|Duplicate custom hostname found.
|500
|1500
|Internal Server Error