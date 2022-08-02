400 1400 Unable to decode the JSON request body. Check your input and try again.

400 1401 Unable to encode the Custom Metadata as JSON. Check your input and try again.

400 1402 Zone ID is required. Check your input and try again.

400 1403 The request has no Authorization header. Check your input and try again.

400 1407 Invalid custom hostname. Custom hostnames have to be smaller than 256 characters in length, cannot be IP addresses, cannot contain any special characters such as ``~`[email protected]#$%^&*()=+{}[]\

400 1408 Custom hostnames with non-ASCII characters are not supported. Check your input and try again.

400 1409 Reserved top domain custom hostnames, such as ‘test’, ‘example’, ‘invalid’ or ‘localhost’, is not supported. Check your input and try again.

400 1410 Unable to parse custom hostname - :reason . Check your input and try again.

Reasons:

publicsuffix: cannot derive eTLD+1 for domain :domain

publicsuffix: invalid public suffix :suffix for domain :domain

400 1411 Custom hostnames ending in example.com, example.net, or example.org are prohibited. Check your input and try again.

400 1412 Custom metadata for wildcard custom hostnames is not supported. Check your input and try again.

400 1415 Invalid custom origin hostname. Custom origin hostnames have to be smaller than 256 characters in length, cannot be IP addresses, cannot contain any special characters such as ~``~`[email protected]#$%^&*()=+{}[]\

400 1416 Custom origin hostnames with non-ASCII characters are not supported. Check your input and try again.

400 1417 Reserved top domain custom origin hostnames, such as ‘test’, ‘example’, ‘invalid’ or ‘localhost’, is not supported. Check your input and try again.

400 1418 Unable to parse custom origin hostname - :reason . Check your input and try again.

Reasons:

publicsuffix: cannot derive eTLD+1 for domain :domain

publicsuffix: invalid public suffix :suffix for domain :domain

400 1419 Custom origin hostnames ending in example.com, example.net, or example.org are prohibited. Check your input and try again.

400 1420 Wildcard custom origin hostnames are not supported. Check your input and try again.

400 1421 The custom origin hostname you specified does not exist on Cloudflare as a DNS record (A, AAAA or CNAME) in your zone: :zone\_tag . Check your input and try again.

400 1422 Invalid http2 setting. Only ‘on’ or ‘off’ is accepted. Check your input and try again.

400 1423 Invalid tls\_1\_2\_only setting. Only ‘on’ or ‘off’ is accepted. Check your input and try again.

400 1424 Invalid tls\_1\_3 setting. Only ‘on’ or ‘off’ is accepted. Check your input and try again.

400 1425 Invalid min\_tls\_version setting. Only ‘1.0’,‘1.1’,‘1.2’ or ‘1.3’ is accepted. Check your input and try again.

400 1426 The certificate that you uploaded cannot be parsed. Check your input and try again.

400 1427 The certificate that you uploaded is empty. Check your input and try again.

400 1428 The private key you uploaded cannot be parsed. Check your input and try again.

400 1429 The private key you uploaded does not match the certificate. Check your input and try again.

400 1430 The custom CSR ID is invalid. Check your input and try again.

404 1431 The custom CSR was not found.

400 1432 The validation method is not supported. Only http , email , or txt are accepted. Check your input and try again.

400 1433 The validation type is not supported. Only ‘dv’ is accepted. Check your input and try again.

400 1434 The SSL attribute is invalid. Refer to the API documentation, check your input and try again.

400 1435 The custom hostname ID is invalid. Check your input and try again.

404 1436 The custom hostname was not found.

400 1437 Invalid hostname.contain query parameter. The hostname.contain query parameter has to be smaller than 256 characters in length, cannot be IP addresses, cannot contain any special characters such as ``~`[email protected]#$%^&*()=+{}[]\

400 1438 Cannot specify other filter parameters in addition to id . Only one must be specified. Check your input and try again.

409 1439 Modifying the custom hostname is not supported. Check your input and try again.

400 1440 Both validation type and validation method are required. Check your input and try again.

400 1441 The certificate that you uploaded is having trouble bundling against the public trust store. Check your input and try again.

400 1442 Invalid ciphers setting. Refer to the documentation for the list of accepted cipher suites. Check your input and try again.

400 1443 Cipher suite selection is not supported for a minimum TLS version of 1.3. Check your input and try again.

400 1444 The certificate chain that you uploaded has multiple leaf certificates. Check your input and try again.

400 1445 The certificate chain that you uploaded has no leaf certificates. Check your input and try again.

400 1446 The certificate that you uploaded does not include the custom hostname - :custom_hostname . Review your input and try again.

400 1447 The certificate that you uploaded does not use a supported signature algorithm. Only SHA-256/ECDSA, SHA-256/RSA, and SHA-1/RSA signature algorithms are supported. Review your input and try again.

400 1448 Custom hostnames with wildcards are not supported for certificates managed by Cloudflare. Review your input and try again.

400 1449 The request input bundle_method must be one of: ubiquitous, optimal, force.

401 1000 Unable to extract bearer token

401 1001 Unable to parse JWT token

401 1002 Bad JWT header

401 1003 Failed to verify JWT token

401 1004 Failed to get claims from JWT token

401 1005 JWT token does not have required claims

403 1404 No quota has been allocated for this zone. If you are already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you are not yet enrolled, fill out this contact form External link icon Open external link and our sales team will reach out to you.

403 1405 Quota exceeded. If you are already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you are not yet enrolled, fill out this contact form External link icon Open external link and our sales team will reach out to you.

403 1413 No custom metadata access has been allocated for this zone. If you are already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you are not yet enrolled, fill out this contact form External link icon Open external link and our sales team will reach out to you.

403 1414 Access to setting a custom origin server has not been granted for this zone. If you are already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you are not yet enrolled, fill out this contact form External link icon Open external link and our sales team will reach out to you.

409 1406 Duplicate custom hostname found.