Custom Certificate Signing Requests

Unable to decode the JSON request body. Check your input and try again.
400
1401
Zone ID is required. Check your input and try again.
400
1402
The request has no Authorization header. Check your input and try again.
400
1405
Country field is required. Check your input and try again.
400
1406
State field is required. Check your input and try again.
400
1407
Locality field is required. Check your input and try again.
400
1408
Organization field is required. Check your input and try again.
400
1409
Common Name field is required. Check your input and try again.
400
1410
The specified Common Name is too long. Maximum allowed length is %d characters. Check your input and try again.
400
1411
At least one subject alternative name (SAN) is required. Check your input and try again.
400
1412
Invalid subject alternative name(s) (SAN). SANs have to be smaller than 256 characters in length, cannot be IP addresses, cannot contain any special characters such as ~`[email protected]#$%^&*()=+{}[]
\;:'",<>/? and cannot begin or end with a ‘-’ character. Check your input and try again.
400
1413
Subject Alternative Names (SANs) with non-ASCII characters are not supported. Check your input and try again.
400
1414
Reserved top domain subject alternative names (SAN), such as ‘test’, ‘example’, ‘invalid’ or ‘localhost’, is not supported. Check your input and try again.
400
1415
Unable to parse subject alternative name(s) (SAN) - :reason. Check your input and try again. Reasons: publicsuffix: cannot derive eTLD+1 for domain %q; publicsuffix: invalid public suffix %q for domain %q;
400
1416
Subject Alternative Names (SANs) ending in example.com, example.net, or example.org are prohibited. Check your input and try again.
400
1417
Invalid key type. Only ‘rsa2048’ or ‘p256v1’ is accepted. Check your input and try again.
400
1418
The custom CSR ID is invalid. Check your input and try again.
401
1000
Unable to extract bearer token
401
1001
Unable to parse JWT token
401
1002
Bad JWT header
401
1003
Failed to verify JWT token
401
1004
Failed to get claims from JWT token
401
1005
JWT token does not have required claims
403
1403
No quota has been allocated for this zone. If you are already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you’re not yet enrolled, fill out this contact formOpen external link and our sales team will contact you.
403
1404
Access to generating CSRs has not been granted for this zone. If you’re already a paid SSL for SaaS customer, contact your Customer Success Manager for additional provisioning. If you’re not yet enrolled, fill out this contact formOpen external link and our sales team will contact you.
404
1419
The custom CSR was not found.
409
1420
The custom CSR is associated with an active certificate pack. You will need to delete all associated active certificate packs before you can delete the custom CSR.