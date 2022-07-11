Plans — Cloudflare for SaaS
|Free / Pro / Business
|Enterprise
|Price
|For details, refer to our Plans page
|Price set by account team
|Custom analytics
|Available, but subject to limits by plan
|Custom origin
|No
|Yes
|Custom certificates
|No
|Yes
|CSR support
|No
|Yes
|Selectable CA
|No
|Yes (Digicert or Let's Encrypt)
|Wildcard custom hostnames
|No
|Yes
|Non-SNI support for SaaS zone
|Only for Pro and Business
|Yes
|mTLS support
|No
|Yes
|WAF for SaaS
|Apply WAF rules with current zone's plan.
|Create and apply custom firewall rulesets.
|Apex proxing/BYOIP
|No
|Yes (with additional purchase)
|Custom metadata
|No
|Yes (with additional purchase)
Enterprise plan benefits
The Enterprise plan offers features that give SaaS providers flexibility when it comes to meeting their end customer’s requirements. In addition to that, Enterprise customers are able to extend all of the benefits of the Enterprise plan to their customer’s custom hostnames. This includes advanced Bot Mitigation, WAF rules, analytics, DDoS mitigation, and more.
In addition, large SaaS providers rely on Enterprise level support, multi-user accounts, SSO, and other benefits that are not provided in non-Enterprise plans.