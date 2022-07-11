Plans — Cloudflare for SaaS

Free / Pro / Business Enterprise Price For details, refer to our Plans page Price set by account team Custom analytics Available, but subject to limits by plan Custom origin No Yes Custom certificates No Yes CSR support No Yes Selectable CA No Yes (Digicert or Let's Encrypt) Wildcard custom hostnames No Yes Non-SNI support for SaaS zone Only for Pro and Business Yes mTLS support No Yes WAF for SaaS Apply WAF rules with current zone's plan. Create and apply custom firewall rulesets. Apex proxing/BYOIP No Yes (with additional purchase) Custom metadata No Yes (with additional purchase)

​​ Enterprise plan benefits

The Enterprise plan offers features that give SaaS providers flexibility when it comes to meeting their end customer’s requirements. In addition to that, Enterprise customers are able to extend all of the benefits of the Enterprise plan to their customer’s custom hostnames. This includes advanced Bot Mitigation, WAF rules, analytics, DDoS mitigation, and more.

In addition, large SaaS providers rely on Enterprise level support, multi-user accounts, SSO, and other benefits that are not provided in non-Enterprise plans.