Performance
Cloudflare for SaaS allows you to deliver the best performance to your end customers by helping enable you to reduce latency through:
- Argo Smart Routing for SaaS calculates and optimizes the fastest path for requests to travel to your origin.
- Early Hints for SaaS provides faster loading speeds for individual custom hostnames by allowing the broswer to begin loading responses while the origin server is compiling the full response.
- Cache for SaaS makes customer websites faster by storing a copy of the website’s content on the servers of our globally distributed data centers.
- By using Cloudflare for SaaS, your customers automatically inherit the benefits of Cloudflare’s vast Anycast network.