Custom domain support

Cloudflare for SaaS allows you, as a SaaS provider, to extend the benefits of Cloudflare products to custom domains by adding them to your zone as custom hostnames. We support adding hostnames that are a subdomain of your zone (for example, sub.serviceprovider.com ) and vanity domains (for example, customer.com ) to your SaaS zone.

Ensure you have reviewed Get Started with Cloudflare for SaaS. The following are only applicable once custom hostnames have been created: