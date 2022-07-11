Cloudflare for SaaS
Cloudflare for SaaS allows you to extend the security and performance benefits of Cloudflare’s network to your customers via their own custom or vanity domains.
For example, a customer may want to use their vanity domain
app.customer.com to point to an application hosted on your Cloudflare zone
service.saas.com.
Benefits
When you use Cloudflare for SaaS, it helps you:
- Efficiently manage the entire SSL lifecycle, including initial issuance and renewal.
- Offer a branded visitor experience, leading to increased trust.
- Improve SEO rankings.
- Increase site speed via HTTP/2.
Limitations
If your customers already have their applications on Cloudflare, they cannot control some Cloudflare features for hostnames managed by your Custom Hostnames configuration, including:
- Page Rules
- Firewall Settings
- Web Application Firewall (WAF)
- SSL settings
For more information on these features, refer to hostname specific behavior.
Availability
Cloudflare for SaaS is available as an add-on purchase for customers on any plan. For more details, refer to Plans.