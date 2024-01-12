Observability

Workers for Platforms provides you with logs and analytics that can be used to share data with end users.

Learn how to access logs with Workers for Platforms.

​​ Workers Trace Events Logpush

Workers Trace Events logpush is used to get raw Workers execution logs. Refer to Logpush for more information.

Logpush can be enabled for an entire dispatch namespace or a single user Worker. To capture logs for all of the user Workers in a dispatch namespace:

Create a Logpush job . Enable logging on your dispatch Worker.

Enabling logging on your dispatch Worker collects logs for both the dispatch Worker and for any user Workers in the dispatch namespace. Logs are automatically collected for all new Workers added to a dispatch namespace. To enable logging for an individual user Worker rather than an entire dispatch namespace, skip step 1 and complete step 2 on your user Worker.

All logs will get forwarded to the Logpush job that you have setup for your account. Logpush filters can be used on the Outcome or Script Name field to include or exclude specific values or send logs to different destinations.

There are two ways for you to review your Workers for Platforms analytics.

​​ Workers Analytics Engine

Workers Analytics Engine can be used with Workers for Platforms to provide analytics to end users. It can be used to expose events relating to a Workers invocation or custom user-defined events. Platforms can write/query events by script tag to get aggregates over a user’s usage.

​​ GraphQL Analytics API