To help you manage your customers’ Workers, use tags to better perform create, read, update, delete (CRUD) operations at scale. Tag user Worker scripts based on user ID, account ID, project ID, and environment. After you tag user Workers, when a user deletes their project, you will be able to delete all Workers associated with that project simultaneously.

curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/workers/dispatch/namespaces/<NAMESPACE_NAME>/scripts/<SCRIPT_NAME>/tags" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <AUTH_KEY>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/javascript" \ --data "['TAG1', 'TAG2', 'TAG3']"

You can set a maximum of eight tags per script. Avoid special characters like , and & when naming your tag.

You can include script tags and bindings on multipart script uploads in the metadata blob.