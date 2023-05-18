Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
Cloudflare for Platforms
Custom limits

Custom limits allow you to programmatically set limits on your customer’s Worker to set caps on usage. We support custom limits for CPU time and a number of subrequests.

​​ Set Custom limits

Custom limits can be set in the Dispatch Worker:

index.js
export default {
 async fetch(request, env) {
   try {
     // parse the URL, read the subdomain
     let workerName = new URL(request.url).host.split('.')[0];
     let userWorker = env.dispatcher.get(
       workerName,
       {},
       {// set limits
         limits: {cpuMs: 10, subrequests: 5}
       }
     );
     return await userWorker.fetch(request);
   } catch (e) {
     if (e.message.startsWith('Worker not found')) {
       // we tried to get a worker that doesn't exist in our dispatch namespace
       return new Response('', { status: 404 });
     }
      return new Response(e.message, { status: 500 });
   }
 },

};