Custom limits

Custom limits allow you to programmatically set limits on your customer’s Worker to set caps on usage. We support custom limits for CPU time and a number of subrequests.

​​ Set Custom limits

Custom limits can be set in the Dispatch Worker:

index.js export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { try { let workerName = new URL ( request . url ) . host . split ( '.' ) [ 0 ] ; let userWorker = env . dispatcher . get ( workerName , { } , { limits : { cpuMs : 10 , subrequests : 5 } } ) ; return await userWorker . fetch ( request ) ; } catch ( e ) { if ( e . message . startsWith ( 'Worker not found' ) ) { return new Response ( '' , { status : 404 } ) ; } return new Response ( e . message , { status : 500 } ) ; } } , } ;

If a user Worker hits either of these limits, the user Worker will immediately throw an exception.