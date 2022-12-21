Analytics
There are two ways for you to review your Workers for Platforms analytics.
Workers Analytics Engine
Workers Analytics Engine can be used with Workers for Platforms to provide analytics to end users. It can be used to expose events relating to a Workers invocation or custom user-defined events. Platforms can write/query events by script tag to get aggregates over a user’s usage.
GraphQL Analytics API
Use Cloudflare’s GraphQL Analytics API to get metrics relating to your Dispatch Namespaces. Use the
dispatchNamespaceName dimension in the
workersInvocationsAdaptive node to query usage by namespace.