Analytics

There are two ways for you to review your Workers for Platforms analytics.

​​ Workers Analytics Engine

Workers Analytics Engine can be used with Workers for Platforms to provide analytics to end users. It can be used to expose events relating to a Workers invocation or custom user-defined events. Platforms can write/query events by script tag to get aggregates over a user’s usage.

​​ GraphQL Analytics API

Use Cloudflare’s GraphQL Analytics API to get metrics relating to your Dispatch Namespaces. Use the dispatchNamespaceName dimension in the workersInvocationsAdaptive node to query usage by namespace.